Some wintery announcements in Concord

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Tree collection

Christmas tree collection began Monday and will continue for two weeks in coordination with residential curbside trash and recycling collection. Residents can place Christmas trees curbside for disposal on their regular trash collection day, through Jan. 17. Trees must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. next to the trash and recycling. All lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations must be removed from the tree. Wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected. Please note that trees will be collected in a separate truck from trash and recycling. Residents may also bring their trees to the Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Road during the entire month of January.

New meters

The installation of meter heads for newly metered parking areas began Monday. The installation process will take approximately one week. Approximately 315 spaces will be metered as part of this effort. Installation of these meters was recommended by the City’s 2017 Strategic Parking Plan.

Indoor Skating

Ice skating at the Everett Arena continues through March 13. Skating hours are Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is only $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available, if needed, for an additional $5 at the arena’s pro shop.

Ice skating lessons are available through Concord Parks & Recreation. Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 to 11:20 a.m., and will continue through March 9. Admission is $10 (goalies have free entry). Helmet and gloves are required and full equipment is recommended.

Only cash or checks are accepted at the arena at this time. An ATM is available in the lobby entrance. Check out the Everett Arena Pro Shop for some hockey tape, skate guards, laces, or even skate sharpening. Skate sharpening is available for $6, or a $50 punch card can be purchased for 10 sharpenings, to save $10. The Pro Shop is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the ice season.

Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Outdoor skating

Due to the warmer than average weather, all outdoor ice skating areas remain closed. Please stay off the ponds at White Park and Beaver Meadow Golf Course, as the ice is currently unsafe. The weather forecast for next week looks great for flooding and maintaining the outdoor skating areas. As soon as areas are ready, the information will be posted on the Parks and Recreation website and Facebook page.

Winter operations

Sign up for both Winter Storm Event Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans email alerts at concordnh.gov/notifyme in order to be alerted for both citywide and downtown bans.

Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations. Free parking is available in the City garages on weekends; observed holidays; and Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.for permit/leased spaces (marked with signage), and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. for metered spaces.

Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street Municipal Parking Lot, at the corner of Village and Canal Streets, near Chief’s Restaurant. Currently, this lot is posted for no overnight parking; however, the City’s Parking Division will suspend this regulation during citywide winter parking bans to accommodate Penacook residents. Residents should only park in the public spaces on the south side of the lot, along Canal Street, and should not block the construction gate into the adjacent Penacook Landing.

Concord General Services works as quickly and efficiently as possible to plow the 220 center line miles of streets and 90 miles of sidewalks throughout the city on a priority level basis. Plows require a lot of space on the road, which can make plowing difficult if cars are parked on the street, especially on narrow streets. Cars parked in tight areas or on narrow streets can actually block plows from fitting through the street. For more information, visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations.

