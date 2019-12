The guests now gone,

the home as quiet as can be,

I sit in my living room,

just me and my little Christmas tree.

I think of the years,

Christmas’ from the past,

cherish these special moments,

want the good memories to last.

The winter will progress,

the cold sure to give a chill,

I will look forward to next year,

where I can make fond memories still

James W. Spain

Related Posts