New Year’s Eve bashes

Live music
Tuesday
New Year’s Eve with Thrown to the Wolves at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
No Fuss New Year at True Brew at 4 p.m.
DJ Meeks at the Pit Road Lounge from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. $5 cover.
A New Year’s Eve Spectacular will be held at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
Roaring ’20s Costume Party at Tandy’s at 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Paul Speidel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.
Friday
Holy Fool at True Brew Barista and Cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
John Franzosa at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
Mike Gurall hosts the Saturday Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
Sunday
Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Stage shows
The Lady Ro Show will be at the Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m.
[title of show] will be at the Hatbox Theatre opening Thursday and running through Jan. 12 with showtimes Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
La Corsaire (Bolshoi Ballet) will be broadcast at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Sunday at 12:55 p.m. Doors open at noon.
Movies at Red Rivers
Little Women (PG/2019/134 min.)
Tuesday: 12:15, 3, 6, 8:45
Wednesday: 12:15, 3, 6, 8:45
Thursday: 12:15, 3, 6, 8:45
Uncut Gems (R/2019/135 min)
Tuesday: 12:30, 3:15, 6:15, 9
Wednesday: 12:30, 3:15, 6:15, 9
Thursday: 12:30, 3:15, 6:15, 9
Fantastic Fungi (NR/2019/80 min)
Tuesday: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30
Wednesday: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30
Thursday: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30