New Year’s Eve bashes

Live music

Tuesday

New Year’s Eve with Thrown to the Wolves at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

No Fuss New Year at True Brew at 4 p.m.

DJ Meeks at the Pit Road Lounge from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. $5 cover.

A New Year’s Eve Spectacular will be held at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Roaring ’20s Costume Party at Tandy’s at 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Paul Speidel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Friday

Holy Fool at True Brew Barista and Cafe at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Mike Gurall hosts the Saturday Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Sunday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Stage shows

The Lady Ro Show will be at the Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m.

[title of show] will be at the Hatbox Theatre opening Thursday and running through Jan. 12 with showtimes Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

La Corsaire (Bolshoi Ballet) will be broadcast at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Sunday at 12:55 p.m. Doors open at noon.

Movies at Red Rivers

Little Women (PG/2019/134 min.)

Tuesday: 12:15, 3, 6, 8:45

Wednesday: 12:15, 3, 6, 8:45

Thursday: 12:15, 3, 6, 8:45

Uncut Gems (R/2019/135 min)

Tuesday: 12:30, 3:15, 6:15, 9

Wednesday: 12:30, 3:15, 6:15, 9

Thursday: 12:30, 3:15, 6:15, 9

Fantastic Fungi (NR/2019/80 min)

Tuesday: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30

Wednesday: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30

Thursday: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30

