Holiday hours and schedules

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Holiday hours

All city offices and the Concord Public Library will be closing at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and will be closed all day on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Trash holiday

New Year’s Day is a trash holiday. Trash and recycling collection for Jan. 1 will be postponed until Thursday. Collection will be delayed by a day the rest of the week.

Tree collection

Christmas tree collection will begin on Monday, Jan. 6, and will continue for two weeks in coordination with residential curbside trash and recycling collection. Residents can place Christmas trees curbside for disposal on their regular trash collection day, through Jan. 17. Trees must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. next to the trash and recycling. All lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations must be removed from the tree. Wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected. Please note that trees will be collected in a separate truck from trash and recycling. Residents may also bring their trees to the Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Road during the entire month of January.

Meter expansion

Installation of meter heads for newly metered parking areas will begin on Monday, Jan. 6. The installation process will take approximately one week. Approximately 315 spaces will be metered as part of this effort. Installation of these meters was recommended by the City’s 2017 Strategic Parking Plan.

School Street Garage

The contractor remains focused on concrete repairs on the first level of the School Street parking garage, as well as construction of the new maintenance storage room. Utilities are in place and the slab has been poured. The maintenance room includes a restroom for Downtown Services and Parking Division employees, which features a mop sink. Installation of water in the garage will improve maintenance at the facility. Renovations and repairs are scheduled for completion this summer.

Outdoor ice skating

The four outdoor ice skating areas in Concord remain closed due to unsafe ice conditions. These areas will most likely remain closed for the next seven days due to the warmer than normal weather forecast. The Parks and Recreation Department will update its web site and Facebook page when outdoor skating areas open.

Indoor skating

The Everett Arena will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Normal skating hours will still continue on Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., through March 13. Admission is $5 (3 and under are free).

