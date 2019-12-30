Bulletin Board

Immunization clinic

Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association offers a monthly Walk-In Immunization Clinic for children and adults who are uninsured, underserved, and who have no access to these needed services in order to lead a healthy lifestyle. The next will be Jan. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Outreach Center, 21 Centre St. in Concord. A fee of $10 is requested per person. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please bring an immunization record with you. For more information, call Concord Regional VNA at 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815. For more information, visit crvna.org.

Grief group

Concord Regional VNA is offering a Newly Bereaved Discussion Group on Jan. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., in Concord. Groups are held on the first Tuesday of each month at the same time. This session provides grief education and support for those who have experienced the recent loss of a loved one. Registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828.

New day

Horseshoe Pond Toastmasters has new meeting day starting Jan. 8. Do you want to improve your public speaking and have some fun while doing it? Then come to Horseshoe Pond Toastmasters. We are a small, relaxed club. Stop by, see what we are all about.

Another new day

Starting next week, the Insider will be released on Wednesdays instead of Tuesdays.

