A show in a show in another show

The Actorsingers of Nashua will usher in the New Year at Concord’s Hatbox Theater with the award-winning Broadway musical [title of show]. Yes, that is really the name, not a mistake.

The show, with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and book by Hunter Bell, hilariously chronicles its own frantic creation for entry in the N.Y. Musical Theater Festival.

[title of show] is a comical yet insightful and autobiographical look into the pleasures and perils of four real-life New York friends who set out to “write a musical about two guys writing a musical, about two guys writing a musical.” It humorously highlights the challenges they face in the artistic process and chasing their dream of making it to Broadway.

The show is brought to life by a cast of four veteran New Hampshire actors. As active members of Actorsingers as well as the greater New Hampshire theater community, each of them brings a unique energy and vast talent to the production. Their commanding harmonies, insightful acting abilities, and keen comic sensibilities help to form a cohesive onstage presence that will surely have audiences roaring.

The show will run Jan. 2 to 12 at the Hatbox Theater in Concord. Kill your vampires, grab your monkeys, and come find out what [title of show] is all about. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for members, seniors and students; and $12 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 715-2315 or purchased online at hatboxnh.com.

