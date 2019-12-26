Parties, events to celebrate the new year

Pats Peak will host a family celebration to ring in the New Year from 3 p.m. until midnight. The Grappone Conference Center will again host a New Year's Eve Gala with dancing, dinner and more. The Grappone Conference Center will again host a New Year's Eve Gala with dancing, dinner and more. The Grappone Conference Center will again host a New Year's Eve Gala with dancing, dinner and more.

Bank of N.H. Stage

The Bank of N.H. Stage will celebrate its first New Year’s Eve with a party based on the famous nightclub, Studio 54. There will be lights, dancing, intrigue and spectacle. The Stage will be transformed into a discotheque by promoter Beth McGurr.

The festivities will include DJs, dancers, aerialists, belly dancers, burlesque performers and more. There will be a photo booth, a midnight confetti blast, champagne toast and surprises too.

Dressing up, down or in whatever way weird way you choose is strongly encouraged.

Tickets in advance are $60 VIP, $34 general. At the door, prices will be $90 VIP and $50 general. For more information or to reserve, visit banknhstage.com.

Granite Restaurant & Bar

Executive Chef Dan Dionne will present a four-course prix fixe menu to celebrate the New Year from 5 to 9 p.m.

First course will be cheese and charcuterie for two, truffled deviled egg, oyster flight or seared foie gras (for an additional $12). The second course will be roasted apple, brie and walnut salad; Caesar salad or lobster bisque. The third course will be choices of grilled tenderloin, panko-crusted roasted cod loin, pan-seared chicken statler or mushroom risotto. The final course will have options of pumpkin tart, champagne layer cake, flourless chocolate cake or Tahitian vanilla bean creme brulee.

Cost is $75 per person, not including tax, tip or drinks.

Grappone Center

The second annual New Year’s Eve gala held at Grappone Conference Center will be Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight. The theme this year will be “Midnight in Paris” and guests will experience a night that feels like they’re immersed in the city of light.

This year, Grappone Conference Center has partnered with the American Cancer Society with a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales benefiting the organization.

Tickets for the event are $85 which includes appetizers, dinner, dessert, dancing with DJ Nazzy and a champagne toast at midnight. The adjoining Courtyard Marriott is offering a special overnight rate for $99 for those guests who want to take the elevator home.

Chef Trish Taylor will be impressing partygoers with her unique and delicious food, offered in a grand buffet style. Items on the menu include brie and raspberry wrapped in phyllo, apple with fig jam wrapped in prosciutto, endive with mascarpone, currants and toasted almonds, halibut fillet meuniere baked in cream with fresh herbs and lemon, and beaufort topped petite tenderloin filet wrapped in bacon with wild mushroom demi-glace. The Grappone Conference Center sources much of its food from local farms and offers fresh and organic options on the menu; not only does it taste delicious, but it’s promoting the farm to table relationship that so many small businesses rely on to survive.

After dinner and dessert, guests will be encouraged to hit the dance floor with music through the decades with DJ Nazzy. Close to midnight complimentary champagne toasts will be served and the countdown begins to ring in the new year.

Tickets for the event and the overnight at Courtyard Marriot can be purchased at ConcordNewYearsEve.Eventbrite.com, or by calling 225-0303.

Holiday Inn

There will also be a New Year’s Eve Gala with dinner, show and dancing at the Holiday Inn in Concord.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Dueling Pianos will perform, then there will be a DJ and dancing at 10 p.m. As midnight nears, champagne will be passed around for a toast to the new decade. Keep on dancing afterward until 1 a.m.

Tickets for the evening only is $94, which includes dinner, show, dancing and champagne toast; for the evening and a hotel room, pay $276 per couple. To reserve your spot or for more information, call 224-9534 or visit newyearseveevents.com.

Pats Peak

At New Year’s Eve in Motion at Pats Peak, you can celebrate the new year from the slopes.

The party starts at 6 p.m. and the slopes are open until 10 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy a range of entertainment that’s suitable for families with skiing, snowboarding, tubing, Monte Carlo and raffles, live music by The McMurphy’s, comedy show, party favors, champagne toast and fireworks at midnight.

Pats Peak chef, Guy Pelletier, has three tasting stations available throughout the evening: American Bistro, Mama Mia: That’s Italian and Chinese New Year.

Guests can purchase a Party & Skiing ticket that allows access to every activity ($55 to $95) or Party Only ($40 to $75), Skiing Only ($46) and Tubing Only ($22) tickets are also available. Prices do not include rental equipment. Party & Skiing Tickets include tubing from 5 to 10 p.m. Children 5 and under are free.

Childcare available for an additional fee but advanced reservations are required 24-hours in advance and subject to Child Care cancellation policy by calling 428-3245.

This is an all-weather event and tickets are non-refundable. For more information, go online at patspeak.com or call 428-3245.

Tandy’s

The ’20s are back! Tandy’s will transport you back to the Roaring Twenties with its party at the Eagle Square Atrium from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. The space will be transformed into a speakeasy with a password required to enter.

The event includes Charleston lessons, a midnight balloon drop, party favors, a champagne toast, vintage photo opportunities, prizes for best themed costumes (individual and couple). Please no weapons, toy or otherwise.

There is a dress code for the event: men should wear at least dress pants and button-down shirt with tie and women should wear a dress or pant suit. After you purchase tickets, you can get a code for $40 off a tux rental from Men’s Warehouse.

Tickets are $25 to $54 for the VIP party. Tickets can be purchased that include a prix fixe dinner. Prices will increase Dec. 25. This is a 21+ event.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-roaring-twenties-costume-party-tickets-74447962861.

