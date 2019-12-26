City newsletter: Holiday schedules, Christmas tree collection

Some of the K-9 items for sale. Stevens, Suzanne

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Holiday hours

All city offices and the Concord Public Library will be closing at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and will be closed all day on Dec. 25 for Christmas. Offices will also be closing at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, and will be closed all day on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

Waste disposal

Christmas and New Years Day are trash holidays. Trash and recycling collection for both Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, will be postponed until Thursday. Collection for the rest of these weeks will be delayed by one day through Saturday.

Tree collection

Christmas tree collection will begin on Monday, Jan. 6, and will continue for two weeks in coordination with residential curbside trash and recycling collection. Residents can place Christmas trees curbside for disposal on their regular trash collection day, through Jan. 17. Trees must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. next to the trash and recycling. All lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations must be removed from the tree. Wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected. Please note that trees will be collected in a separate truck from trash and recycling. Residents may also bring their trees to the Transfer Station at 77 Old Turnpike Road during the entire month of January.

Puppy presents

Looking for last minute Christmas gifts? The Friends of the Concord K9 have merchandise for sale, including plush Liberty dogs, pint glasses, mugs, and T-shirts. All proceeds from the merchandise sales will go toward funding the K-9 Program and helping the Concord Police Department get a patrol dog. Purchases can be made at the Concord Police Department, located at 37 Green St.

Community hike

The community hike that was scheduled for Dec. 14 was postponed until Dec. 28, due to inclement weather. The Concord Trails Committee will hike at the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forest Trails at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Gail, the guide, will meet the group at the Portsmouth Street trailhead. It is an easy 2 to 3 mile hike, expect about 2 to 3 hours. Depending on weather conditions, wear appropriate boots with cleats or micro-spikes if there is snow on the ground. For your safety, the hike leader may ask you to sit this one our if you don’t have appropriate footwear.

The January hike will be Jan. 25 at the N.H. Audubon and West End Farm Trail.

For more information or to sign up, call 225-8515 or email bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

Winter operations

Sign up for Winter Storm Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans email at concordnh.gov/notifyme in order to be alerted of bans. Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations. Free parking is available in the city garages on weekends; observed holidays; and weekdays from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit spaces, and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. for metered spaces.

Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street municipal lot, at the corner of Village and Canal streets. This lot is posted for no overnight parking; however, this will be suspended during winter parking bans.

