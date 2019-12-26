Bulletin Board

Extra skating hours

Ice skating at the Douglas N. Everett Arena has added new public skating hours during this week. Public skating hours currently are Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Starting on Dec. 23, ice skating will also be offered from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays (with the exception of Dec. 25) through Jan. 1. These additional skating hours have been added in coordination with the winter/holiday break of local schools. Weekends will remain unchanged with original Saturday and Sunday hours. The arena will be closed on Christmas Day, but will be open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Ice skating will continue for the season through March 13. Admission is $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5 at the arena’s pro shop.

Community Christmas Brunch

Join the Duprey Company on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave., for its annual community holiday luncheon. The Concord Community Holiday Dinner is a community-wide event that brings volunteers together to provide a wonderful meal for those in need in the Concord area who are alone this holiday season or perhaps would not otherwise have a meal. This complimentary feast prepared by Chef Trish Taylor will be held on the afternoon of Christmas Eve this year in lieu of our Christmas Day dinner.

The website to sign up as a volunteer is concordholidaydinner.com.

Play ball

Bishop Brady will be holding their alumni basketball games on Dec. 26. Girls will play at 5:30 p.m. and boys at 6:30 p.m.

Alumni who wish to play should RSVP with Annie at aalosa@bishopbrady.edu.

Caregiver cafe

Concord Regional VNA and The Birches at Concord are offering a Caregiver Café on Jan. 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Birches at Concord, 300 Pleasant St., in Concord. The Caregiver Café is held on the first Thursday of each month at the same time. Caregiving is a crucial role that at times can be challenging. To support and honor those who are giving care to loved ones, we offer a monthly Caregiver Café. Join us to connect, share, and learn with other family caregivers. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is required. Please RSVP to Ashley Tino at 224-9111.

Chamber offers economic forum

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce invites members and the public to a lunch forum on Jan. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holiday Inn, 172 N. Main St., Concord.

Guest speaker Jeffrey Fuhrer, executive vice president and senior policy advisor at Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will share an overview of how the past year’s events and policies are predicted to impact both the state and national economy. This highly-anticipated annual forum is generously sponsored by Eversource Energy Services.

The Chamber is eager to welcome back Fuhrer for one of its most popular forums. Fuhrer’s experience as an economist writer, attendance at key U.S. policymaking meetings as associate economist of the Federal Open Market Committee, and work as associate editor for the American Economic Review, brings outstanding expertise and insights to Chamber members and interested members of the public.

During the forum, Fuhrer will explore what’s ahead for both New Hampshire and the nation by sharing a fascinating in-depth perspective on the past year’s economic trends. Fuhrer’s three decades of experience in economic research, as well as his fluency as a writer and editor, allow him to break down complex economic trends into easily digestible concepts. Past forum attendees have found Fuhrer’s insight clear, engaging and highly valuable, no matter what their previous knowledge of these topics has been.

After analyzing the past year’s data, Fuhrer will then examine how current events may change the economic climate in 2020. Attendees will gain in-depth knowledge on the future of business recruitment, international commerce, workforce opportunity and more. This valuable data will allow business leaders to take proactive steps to ensure continued financial stability in an ever-changing economic climate.

Register for the Economic Forecast Luncheon at ConcordNHChamber.com (required to attend); $25 for Chamber members or $35 for non-members (includes lunch). Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session to follow the speaker’s remarks. For more information, please contact the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce at 224-2508, email events@concordnhchamber.com or visit the Chamber’s website.

Commemorative publication

The New Hampshire Historical Society rounds out the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the New Hampshire State House with the final installment of its special commemorative publication. The 96-page, full-color issue of Historical New Hampshire, entitled The People’s State House, explores the many ways in which the state house has come to symbolize the Granite State.

Although the chambers and corridors of the state house often bustle with legislative activity, the building and its grounds play a role in the life of New Hampshire that far exceeds their official governmental functions. In formal and informal ways – from political rallies to state funerals to boy scout camp-outs – the state house serves as the focal point for the Granite State, the place where we honor New Hampshire men and women who have led and inspired us. It has been the rallying point for people seeking to exercise their right to free expression as well as for those hoping to enjoy the solace of nature in the midst of a busy urban center. It has served as the backdrop for scenes of celebration and mourning, a meeting place for showing community spirit or political disagreement, a hallowed ground dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives on our behalf.

This issue covers the paintings and sculptures dedicated to ordinary and extraordinary Granite Staters. It explores the story behind the Hall of Flags and recounts the many uses of the state house over the years, from baseball field and cow pasture in the 1800s to impromptu shrine dedicated to New Hampshire’s Teacher in Space Christa McAuliffe in 1986. The stories are populated with colorful characters, great efforts and terrible tragedy, and above all, with tales of the men and women who shaped our state.

Historical New Hampshire is a benefit of membership in the New Hampshire Historical Society. Copies are available for purchase for just $5 at the New Hampshire Historical Society, located at 30 Park St., Concord; online at nhhistory.org; or by calling 228-6688. Copies are also available for sale at the New Hampshire State House Visitors’ Center.

For more information, visit nhhistory.org or call 228-6688.

