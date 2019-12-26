Art on display at Chamber

The paintings of New Hampshire Art Association artist Debbie Campbell will be on display at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce from Dec. 31 through March 19, in an exhibit titled, “Nature’s Palette.”

Campbell of Newbury attended Massachusetts College of Art and continued her education with some notable artists such as the late Frances Weston Hoyt of New London who was a first-generation Frank Vincent DuMond student, Gil Perry who has been a great source of inspiration to her, and most recently with Peter Granucci.

Water is one of Campbell’s favorite subjects.

“Influenced by the great Impressionists, my goal is to capture light and atmosphere in every painting while creating a well composed, unique and interesting work of art,” she said in a statement.

The gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

