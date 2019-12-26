Art on display at Chamber

By - Dec 26, 2019 | 0 comments

The paintings of New Hampshire Art Association artist Debbie Campbell will be on display at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce from Dec. 31 through March 19, in an exhibit titled, “Nature’s Palette.”

Campbell of Newbury attended Massachusetts College of Art and continued her education with some notable artists such as the late Frances Weston Hoyt of New London who was a first-generation Frank Vincent DuMond student, Gil Perry who has been a great source of inspiration to her, and most recently with Peter Granucci.

Water is one of Campbell’s favorite subjects.

“Influenced by the great Impressionists, my goal is to capture light and atmosphere in every painting while creating a well composed, unique and interesting work of art,” she said in a statement.

The gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2019 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright