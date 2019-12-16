Post-Christmas concert by ‘Nice and Naughty’

Peg Chaffee and Cheryl Sager will perform a post-Christmas show as Nice & Naughty at the Hatbox Theatre.

On Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m., a musical celebration of Christmas will come to the Hatbox Theatre in Concord.

“Holidays at Hatbox” is a series of concerts celebrating various cultures through holidays and music. The celebrations, having begun with Diwali, continues with a night of Christmas music performed by “Nice & Naughty.”

Peg Chaffee and Cheryl Sager, otherwise known as “Nice & Naughty,” are a duo of women who perform original contemporary folk music throughout the year. They offer a cappella holiday carols in exquisite harmony and have recorded a CD of 24 carols, for continued listening throughout the season.

Chaffee and Sager have graced the Barrington Soiree, The Christmas Dove, the Nashua Holiday Stroll, the Exeter Holiday Open House, downtown Portsmouth, the Strawberry Banke Candlelight Stroll, the Giving Tree in Newmarket, the Durham Tree Lighting, among many others. This season they added Concord’ʼs Midnight Merriment and Manchester’ʼs Holiday Market to their performance schedule. They are a popular addition to any holiday event.

Band members Chaffee and Sager have been performing music for many years in various genres and bands. Their repertoire is eclectic; from touching and sentimental (nice) to saucy and suggestive (naughty). Audiences praise Nice & Naughty as “very talented and entertaining” and “great songwriters” with “wonderful harmonies.”

Tickets are $18; $15 for members, seniors and students; and $12 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.

Future “Holidays at Hatbox” concerts will celebrate Purim and St. Patrick’s Day. In April, two Native American drum and vocal circles will be performing.

