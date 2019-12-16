New gallery set for downtown

Theorem by Jess Barnett

Concord artist Jess Barnett will be open a new studio and gallery at 4 Park St., adjacent to City Plaza, on Saturday with a studio-warming and holiday party from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The gallery currently features only Barnett’s work but may eventually open its door to work by other local abstract artists.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Barnett, a self-taught artist who has been painting since 2004, relocated from Massachusetts to Concord just this year, after spending a few months in Bristol. She hopes the gallery will help fill the void as a downtown venue displaying and selling abstract art. She recently donated a piece to the Laconia’s 38th Annual Children’s Auction, where it sold.

In addition to her work as an artist, in November 2019, Barnett also began teaching an art class for female inmates at the Belknap County jail in Laconia. She also works as a program assistant at the New Hampshire Public Health Association and as a freelance copyeditor for various companies.

Barnett is currently a member of Artistic Roots, an artists’ coop in Plymouth, and recently had a show titled “Awakening” hanging at the Wellness at Villageworks building in Acton, Mass.

After Dec. 21, Barnett’s gallery will be open by appointment and weekly at times to be determined. Those interested can visit her website at jessbarnett.com or contact her at jesskbarnett@gmail.com.

