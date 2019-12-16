Low Lily ready to hit high note

Low Lily with Matt Flinner will perform at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

The Vermont-based roots group Low Lily will be partnering with award-winning mandolinist Matt Flinner for a Winter Solstice show at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Thursday.

“We have a song that I wrote just for this show called “We Bring the Light,” Liz Simmons said. “It is brand new and I am really excited to hear how it comes together.”

Low Lily is comprised of Simmons on guitar and vocals; Lissa Schneckenburger on fiddle and vocals; Flynn Cohen on guitar, mandolin and vocals; and Corey DiMario on double bass. Flinner will perform on mandolin, banjo and backing vocals.

Low Lily features a vocal blend that will bring three- and four-part harmonies to the Concord show. The band has crafted a signature sound, which they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the United Kingdom, garnering two top songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins.

As far as the collaboration goes, Simmons said that the group has known about Flinner’s talent for years. He has performed with the Matt Flinner Trio; Phillips, Grier and Flinner; the Frank Vignola Quartet; Darrell Scott; Steve Martin; Robbie Fulks; the Ying Quartet; Leftover Salmon and the Modern Mandolin Quartet. He’s also earned a Grammy nomination.

Flinner recently joined Low Lily bandmember Cohen at his inaugural Vermont Mandolin Camp, Simmons said.

“It was a natural fit to involve Matt in our new Solstice show,” Simmons said.

The cafe will open at 6 p.m., the theater at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at tables, $15 for seats and an extra $2 if you buy at the door. For more information or to buy tickets, visit banknhstage.com.

Insider staff

