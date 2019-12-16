Handmade, and in a hurry

Cute earrings are always a nice simple gift, provided the recipient has pierced ears that is. Sarah Pearson Alison Murphy, owner of Concord Handmade, said that do-it-yourself kits have been popular this year. Sarah Pearson Can you really ever have too many mugs? Possibly, but what's one more when they recognize the relationship with your fur children. Sarah Pearson Can't afford a trip to the Bahamas this winter? Give a little ocean with a resin and wood ornament that looks like the sea. Sarah Pearson Alison Murphy arranges hats and mittens on a table inside the Concord Handmade Holiday Pop-Up Shop at 20 S. Main St. Sarah Pearson

Open again for its ninth holiday season, Concord Handmade has opened a pop-up shop featuring the creations of New England artists. This year, it has popped up in the former Outfitters Thrift Shop, 20 S. Main St.

For last-minute shoppers, there’s still a chance to find something special before the shop packs up on Dec. 29. And the good news is, it’ll be open every day between now and Christmas, with just shortened hours on Christmas Eve.

Alison Murphy, the woman behind Concord Handmade, said the idea began in 2011 as an idea that was part long-term craft fair, part short-term store to sell her craft items. That year she popped up at the corner of Main and Pleasant streets, which is now a bank. She’s also held shops in what are now Vibes and Double Midnight Comics and a tattoo parlor. With the exception of one duplicate, the Holiday Pop-Up Shop has set up in different spaces each year.

Murphy has been making jewelry and clothing since 2005, but it’s not just her handmade goods you’ll find at the shop. This year, she said, there are about 60 artists from across New England selling everything from knit scarves to tiny teapots.

Murphy offered some suggestions of bestselling items in the shop this year.

“I really love – these are new this year – these do it yourself kits,” she said. There are three kits for lotion, lip balm and candles, and all you need is a microwave.

Another suggestion Murphy made was coffee mugs for the pet parents on your gift list. (There are also some more humorous – and explicit – mugs for parents of humans.)

For the kids, or really anyone these days, who loves Harry Potter, Gwendolen’s Creations has intricate wands in the shop.

One of Murphy’s new favorites are coasters, wall art and ornaments made by an artist who uses resin to create ocean-like designs on tile or wood slices.

And lastly for men shopping for women on their list, as tends to happen as it gets closer to the holidays…

“No judgment,” Murphy said.

She suggested checking out the selection of jewelry, especially earrings.

If you’re interested in getting extra hands-on with a handmade gift, there will be Crafts for Kids workshops Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For the adult crowd, there is needle felted ornament making today at 6 p.m., a bring your own project (and BYOB) night Thursday at 6 p.m. and a plant your own succulent workshop on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 am. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

