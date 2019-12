Clara Perkins Chapel at Blossom Hill Cemetery

A simple chapel,

on a hallowed little hill,

a young woman’s tribute,

we remember her mother still.

Strong granite and timbers,

built in late Gothic Revival,

ensured her memory a century,

her bravery and survival.

With a red slate roof atop

and deep stained glass so old,

the memory of a dear mother,

shall remain a story retold.

James W. Spain

