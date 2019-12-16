City Manager’s Newsletter

Concord and the N.H. Department of Transportation removed trees along I-93 between exits 13 and 14 to remove invasive species.

Fall leaf collection

Bulk fall leaf collection was suspended last week due to the arrival of snow. Favorable weather conditions this week allowed bulk collection to resume in areas not yet collected. Due to the winter weather, the leaf vacuums were no longer able to be used; therefore, bulk collection was completed with loaders and hired dump trucks, as city trucks are now set up for winter operations. The favorable weather conditions this week has allowed bulk collection to be completed for residents in the enclosed drainage area, as well as for residents outside of the City’s drainage system. Bagged leaf collection ended last week. Thank you to all residents that elected to participate in the bagged program for guaranteed weekly collection. We appreciate all residents for their patience and understanding in regards to bulk collection. To submit a feedback form, view maps, and find more information, visit concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Winter operations

Sign up for both Winter Storm Event Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans email alerts at concordnh.gov/notifyme in order to be alerted for both citywide and downtown bans.

Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations. Free parking is available in the city garages on weekends; observed holidays; and Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit/leased spaces (marked with signage), and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. for metered spaces.

Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street Municipal Parking Lot, at the corner of Village and Canal Streets, near Chief’s Restaurant. Currently, this lot is posted for no overnight parking; however, the City’s Parking Division will suspend this regulation during citywide winter parking bans to accommodate Penacook residents. Residents should only park in the public spaces on the south side of the lot, along Canal Street, and should not block the construction gate into the adjacent Penacook Landing.

Concord General Services works as quickly and efficiently as possible to plow the 220 centerline miles (440 lane miles) of streets and 90 miles of sidewalks throughout the city on a priority level basis. Plows require a lot of space on the road, which can make plowing difficult if cars are parked on the street, especially on narrow streets. Cars parked in tight areas or on narrow streets can actually block plows from fitting through the street. We appreciate the community’s cooperation in parking off-street, even when a parking ban is not issued, to allow crews to plow more efficiently and restore safe road conditions. For more information about the city’s winter operations, visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations.

I-93 tree removal

This week, the City – in collaboration with the N.H. Department of Transportation – carried out a selective clearing along I-93 between Exits 13 and 14. This project will remove invasives that include Bittersweet, Tree of Heaven, and Emerald Ash Borer-infected trees, and, by doing so, will improve view corridors to the Merrimack River. Healthy trees will be left in place.

Road construction updates

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations next week:

North State Street (Centre Street to Pleasant Street)

Pleasant Street (Spring Street to State Street)

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, possible road closures, and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

New winter break ice skating hours

Starting on Dec. 23, the Everett Arena will be adding more hours to public ice skating. Through Jan. 1, additional ice skating hours will be offered from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays (with the exception of Dec. 25).

These new skating hours have been added in coordination with the winter/holiday break of the local schools. There will be no added hours for weekends. Normal skating hours will still continue on Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The additional winter break hours will take place for seven weekday skating sessions. The arena will be closed on Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday, but will be open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Ice skating will continue through March 13. Admission is only $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available, if needed, for an additional $5 at the arena’s pro shop. Ice skating lessons are available through Concord Parks & Recreation.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m., and will continue through March 9. Admission is $10 (goalies have free entry). Helmet and gloves are required and full equipment is recommended.

Only cash or checks are accepted at the arena at this time. An ATM is available in the lobby entrance. Check out the Everett Arena Pro Shop for some hockey tape, skate guards, laces, or even skate sharpening.

Skate sharpening is available for $6, or a $50 punch card can be purchased for 10 sharpenings, to save $10. The Pro Shop is open daily from 7:30 a.m.to 9 p.m. during the ice season. Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

