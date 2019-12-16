Book of the Week: The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell

By Robert Dugoni

Sam Hill, dubbed Sam Hell from his father’s reaction upon his birth, was born with ocular albinism causing his eyes to shine a bright red. His mother, a devout Catholic, believes it is God’s will that Sam lead an extraordinary life.

This is more difficult for Sam to believe, especially when he begins at Our Lady of Mercy and is immediately met with bullying by the hands of other students as well as Sister Beatrice, hell-bent on keeping Sam from attending. He becomes known as the Devil Boy, Son of the Devil, or later more affectionately by his few friends, simply Hell.

Sam is willing to believe that God sent Ernie Cantwell, the only African American student, to be his best friend. When they’re both antagonized by the same bully on Ernie’s first day, they forge a lifelong friendship. Soon after, they meet Mickie Kennedy, a fierce and outspoken tomboy and the three of them become inseparable outcasts. His loyal friends and extremely loving parents make a huge impact on his life, but the faith his mother clings to is wavering in Sam.

The story jumps back and forth between Sam’s childhood and adulthood, spanning and filling in blanks over 40 years of his life in Burlingame, Calif. While his mother always told him that God has a plan for everything, Sam has had to navigate his life trying to find a reason and purpose for his unique quality. He becomes an ophthalmologist running his own practice with Mickie as his business partner, though he starts wearing brown contacts so as to not frighten his patients.

Multiple tragedies will cause him to pick up and move around the world as a traveling eye doctor, helping the less fortunate. Upon his return, he’s forced to take stock of his life and figure out what he truly wants. The story of Sam’s life is simultaneously heartwarming and heartbreaking. While there are definitely religious undertones, the book didn’t feel preachy. It is a coming of age story with aspects of friendship, faith, love but also deals with serious hardships like bullying and prejudices and tragedies no one should have to endure.

This is one of a few standalone novels by Robert Dugoni, a well-known bestselling author of several crime and legal book series. This one packs a punch of emotions and will stick with the reader long after turning the last page.

Kelli Meattey, Concord Public Library

Visit CPL at concordpubliclibrary.net

