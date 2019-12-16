Entertainment

Music

Tuesday

Open Mic at Tandy’s from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

April Cushman at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Poor Howard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Joel Begin will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Common Man in Concord.

Alex Cohen at Tandy’s from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dwayne Higgins at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.

Chicken at Penuche’s Ale House at 9 p.m.

Integrated Arts Recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m. Students will create in an additional artform to their recital piece. Free and open to the public.

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Matt Flinner & Low Lily at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Friday

Watts Up Band at Makris Lobster and Steak House at 7:30 p.m.

Raid the Larder with Taylor Pearson at True Brew Barista in Bicentennial Square at 8:30 p.m.

Northern Lights Vocal Ensemble at the Concord Community Music School at 6 p.m. in the community room.

Saturday

Rocky Mountain Christmas, a John Denver tribute, with Ted Vigil, at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets $35 to $45.

Blue Light Rain at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 8 to 11 p.m.

The Hats send-off party at Penuche’s Ale House at 9 p.m.

Carlton Page at the Downtown Winter Farmers Market in the Eagle Square Atrium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Joel Martell at Area 23 at 2 p.m. followed by Tom Economides at 6 p.m. and Eric Lindberg at 9 p.m.

Racing Extinction at the Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Start Making Sense, a Talking Heads Tribute Band, at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Sunday

Capital Jazz Orchestra will perform their Holiday Pops at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 4 p.m. Tickets $27.50 to $47.50.

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Stage shows

The Santaland Diaries opens at the Hatbox Theatre on Thursday with a show at 7:30 p.m. Additional shows are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. More info and tickets at hatboxnh.com.

The Nutcracker will be performed by the New Hampshire School of Ballet on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. Tickets are $18.

Steven Rogers will perform his comedy routine at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $17.

Movies at Red River

Pain and Glory (R/2019/113 min.)

Tuesday – 2:05, 5:30, 7:55

Wednesday – 2:05, 5:30, 7:55

Thursday – 2:05

Motherless Brooklyn (R/2019/144 min.)

Tuesday – 2:00, 8:05

Wednesday – 2:00, 8:05

Thursday – 2:00, 8:05

Parasite (R/2019/132 min.)

Tuesday – 5:25

Wednesday – 5:25

Thursday – 5:25

Fantastic Fungi (NR/2019/80 min.)

Tuesday – 2:10, 5:35, 7:15

Wednesday – 2:10, 5:35, 7:15

Thursday – 2:10

It’s A Wonderful Life (NR/1947/130 min.)

Thursday – 7:00

