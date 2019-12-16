Entertainment

Music
Tuesday
Open Mic at Tandy’s from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
April Cushman at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Poor Howard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Joel Begin will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Common Man in Concord.
Alex Cohen at Tandy’s from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dwayne Higgins at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.
Chicken at Penuche’s Ale House at 9 p.m.
Integrated Arts Recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m. Students will create in an additional artform to their recital piece. Free and open to the public.
Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Matt Flinner & Low Lily at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
Friday
Watts Up Band at Makris Lobster and Steak House at 7:30 p.m.
Raid the Larder with Taylor Pearson at True Brew Barista in Bicentennial Square at 8:30 p.m.
Northern Lights Vocal Ensemble at the Concord Community Music School at 6 p.m. in the community room.
Saturday
Rocky Mountain Christmas, a John Denver tribute, with Ted Vigil, at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets $35 to $45.
Blue Light Rain at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 8 to 11 p.m.
The Hats send-off party at Penuche’s Ale House at 9 p.m.
Carlton Page at the Downtown Winter Farmers Market in the Eagle Square Atrium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Joel Martell at Area 23 at 2 p.m. followed by Tom Economides at 6 p.m. and Eric Lindberg at 9 p.m.
Racing Extinction at the Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
John Franzosa at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
Start Making Sense, a Talking Heads Tribute Band, at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
Sunday
Capital Jazz Orchestra will perform their Holiday Pops at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 4 p.m. Tickets $27.50 to $47.50.
John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Stage shows
The Santaland Diaries opens at the Hatbox Theatre on Thursday with a show at 7:30 p.m. Additional shows are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. More info and tickets at hatboxnh.com.
The Nutcracker will be performed by the New Hampshire School of Ballet on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. Tickets are $18.
Steven Rogers will perform his comedy routine at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $17.
Movies at Red River
Pain and Glory (R/2019/113 min.)
Tuesday – 2:05, 5:30, 7:55
Wednesday – 2:05, 5:30, 7:55
Thursday – 2:05
Motherless Brooklyn (R/2019/144 min.)
Tuesday – 2:00, 8:05
Wednesday – 2:00, 8:05
Thursday – 2:00, 8:05
Parasite (R/2019/132 min.)
Tuesday – 5:25
Wednesday – 5:25
Thursday – 5:25
Fantastic Fungi (NR/2019/80 min.)
Tuesday – 2:10, 5:35, 7:15
Wednesday – 2:10, 5:35, 7:15
Thursday – 2:10
It’s A Wonderful Life (NR/1947/130 min.)
Thursday – 7:00