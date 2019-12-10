Two holiday events at Duprey properties to benefit the community

The Grappone Conference Center and Duprey Companies will host the 11th annual Christmas Community Dinner at the conference center on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers (from left) Kelley Jaye Cleland, Kate Fleming and Angie Lane helped out with the meal last year and had a great time. Courtesy of Kate Fleming / Duprey Hospitality The Grappone Conference Center and Duprey Companies will host the 11th annual Christmas Community Dinner at the conference center on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Courtesy of Kate Fleming / Duprey Hospitality

There are two holiday-themed events coming up soon that will help several areas and subsets of the community, and both are being hosted by Steve Duprey-owned properties.

First, 43 Degrees North Athletic Club will host its second annual Holiday Market on Thursday where local vendors will be set up around the facility and people can shop, work out, sip some wine and get their gifts wrapped for free. As an added bonus, anyone can work out for free during the hours of the market, even if you’re not a member of the club.

From 4-7 p.m., shop businesses such as Beadorable Designs, 31 Bags, Hashtag Art Studio, Arbonne, Blossom & Bleu, The Shed, New Moon Henna, Local Baskit, Concord Craft Brewing Co., Lilise Designer Resale and Joanna Puza Jewelry, all under one roof. Enjoy some shopping, a workout (if you want) and free gift wrapping.

Then, the 11th annual free Christmas Community Dinner, hosted by Duprey Companies and the Grappone Conference Center, will be held at the conference center on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This longtime tradition is intended to bring together neighbors without homes or anyone wanting to share Christmas in community and help make all feel at home.

“The Concord Holiday Dinner is a community-wide event that brings volunteers together to provide a wonderful need for those in the Concord area who are alone this holiday season or perhaps would not otherwise have a holiday meal,” Duprey said. “There is no charge for this meal, and all are welcome.”

Not everybody is fortunate enough to enjoy this holiday with friends and family, and that’s why Duprey began hosting the community dinner 11 years ago. The dinner has consistently brought in hundreds of people who don’t necessarily have anywhere else to go. Duprey and about 50 volunteers spread a little holiday spirit each year in the form of some delicious food and a warm and welcoming place to go for a couple of hours.

The dinner is organized by the Courtyard by Marriott and Grappone Conference Center with assistance from the volunteers and donations from area businesses. This year, sponsors include: Krebs Farm, Granite State Greens, Cisco, Coca-Cola, General Linen and Miles Smith Farm.

While volunteering is always important and much appreciated, all of the volunteer positions for this event have already been filled.

For more information, contact the Grappone Conference Center at 225-0303.

