Public forums, free concerts, stamp meeting

Toastmasters host speaking forum

Concord Toastmasters and Karner Blue Toastmasters welcomes you to a Public Speaking Forum on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish & Game at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord.

This open house will be an evening of engaging speakers, and introduction to the Toastmasters Public Speaking & Leadership program. It will showcase the organization that stars in Animal Planet’s North Woods Law – New Hampshire Fish & Game. Keynote speaker Col. Kevin Jordan will speak about the daily work of Fish & Game’s finest. The program will be informal but include many of the elements of a regular toastmasters meeting: impromptu speaking, timed speeches – including the Down East humor of David Hill – and tips on how to organize a speech, effectively move an audience, and think on your feet.

The public is invited to join the fun! This event will be hosted by Concord area Toastmasters and NH Fish & Game. All of this is done in a warm and supportive environment committed to helping you expand your speaking and leadership skills.

Toastmasters is where distinguished leaders are made!

For more information, contact Grace Cohen at gcohen@anthorne.com.

Grace Cohen

Chamber offers Connected Crisis

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce invites members and the public to a luncheon forum that focuses on the relationships between Greater Concord’s substance misuse crisis, homelessness, mental health and public safety. Panelists include Peter Evers, Riverbend Community Mental Health; Ellen Groh, Concord Coalition to End Homelessness; Dr. Carolyn Kerrigan, Dartmouth-Hitchcock; Chief Bradley Osgood, Concord Police Department; and Jeffrey Stewart, Concord’s Project FIRST director.

The forum will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Holiday Inn, 172 N. Main St. Please RSVP to Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Events and Marketing Coordinator Emily Marsh at events@concordnhchamber.com or 224-2508. The cost is $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers.

Emily Marsh

NHGMC to perform holiday concert

Don’t miss the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus perform during their annual holiday concert series, “Amid the Winter’s Snow.” Bring your family and friends to hear the chorus sing your favorite holiday songs in beautiful four-part harmony with fun surprises from the stage.

The show is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St. Ticket prices are $22 (ages 13 through 64), $17 (ages 65+ and veterans) and free (ages 12 and under), and can be purchased at the venue door or in advance at nhgmc.com/tickets.

When you purchase tickets online, you pick them up at the door of your concert; they are not mailed to you. Your tickets will be waiting for you, under your name, at the tickets table in the lobby of the concert venue.

Call 263-4333 or visit nhgmc.com for more information.

Rob Marino

Jazz Sanctuary this Sunday

This Sunday at 1 p.m. Jazz Sanctuary – First Church/Third Sunday will explore “Incarnation Implications –The Jazz of God with Us,” at Concord’s First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St.). What it might mean if we took seriously that God was living with and among us will not only be discussed but played out musically by vocalist and pastor Emilia Halstead; The WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band of Jock Irvine, Ed Raczka and Tim Wildman; and the a capella singing group, “The Koke Klassics.” Admission is free, with the jazz set beginning at 1 p.m. and the Jazz Worship Experience following at 1:30. All are welcome “wherever you are on life’s journey.”

Tim Wildman

Mr. Aaron releases children’s book

We are so excited to announce the release of All My Friends Are Giants, a brand new, bright and beautiful picture book based on the Mr. Aaron song, and designed by Lindy Borden.

Order your copy at mraaronmusic.com/buybook in time for the holidays, or pick it up at Rattlebox Studios. The book is $15.99 plus $5 shipping if you order online.

Aaron Jones

Stamp collectors to meet next week

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, next Tuesday, Dec. 17, beginning at 1 p.m. We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in Philatelic resources and issues. Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories about stamp collecting. For more information, call Dan Day at 228-1154.

Dan Day

Concord Hospital nurse wins award

Concord Hospital nursing supervisor and Intensive Care Unit nurse Carolyn Peterson-Henry has received the DAISY Award, which recognizes excellence in nursing.

“I was extremely shocked,” said Peterson-Henry, who was nominated by the grateful widow of a patient she helped care for last spring.

The award is presented to nurses around the world who are nominated by patients, patients’ families or hospital colleagues. In a letter to Concord Hospital, Crystal Proulx of Bow said Peterson-Henry was “like an earth angel” caring for her husband, Ron, and his family.

“All day long, she treated Ron with respect and dignity,” Proulx wrote. “She showed such great compassion for a dying person at the end of his life. She really took care of everyone that was present during Ron’s final hours.”

Peterson-Henry has been a nurse for 14 years, and at Concord Hospital for 11, starting in the ICU and now working there as a per diem nurse in addition to her nursing supervisor/educator duties. She received a DAISY certificate, a pin and a statuette representing the bond between nurses and patients.

The DAISY Award was established in 1999 by Mark and Bonnie Barnes after their son, Patrick, died in Seattle from complications from an auto-immune disease. The couple was touched by the care and compassion of Patrick’s nurses and created a foundation to recognize the “super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day.”

Jennifer Dearborn

New Year’s Noon coming up soon

Presidential Oaks Retirement Living is once again holding its popular New Years Noon celebration on Dec. 31 and seniors are invited to enjoy this early kick-off to 2020!

Guests will enjoy a full dinner menu, featuring French onion beef melt with Swiss cheese and caramelized onions with red bliss mashed potatoes, green beans and a slice of decadent New York cheesecake for dessert. There will be a sparkling toast to the New Year during the meal and plenty of party favors to enjoy.

Cost for the New Years Noon party is $12 per person or $20 per couple. Reservations are now open and can be made by calling Kris at 724-6111. The event flyer is also listed at Presidential Oaks’s website, presidentialoaks.org.

Krista Marrs

NHFCU raises $800 for Make-A-Wish

New Hampshire Federal Credit Union members and staff raised just over $800 for Make-A-Wish New Hampshire during a Thanksgiving basket raffle and the Annual Bake Sale & Member Appreciation day. Staff in Concord and Lee baked tasty desserts for the Annual Bake Sale and accepted donations from members just before Thanksgiving. Members always enjoy this “sweet” treat of a day and they showed their appreciation by helping make a difference to raise dollars which in turn help grant wishes. All proceeds went to Make-A-Wish New Hampshire.

NHFCU

