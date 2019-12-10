Instagram: Nothing cozier than a nice beer and some good tunes

How cozy does this look? That’s Dwayne Haggins playing an acoustic set at Concord Craft Brewing on a recent Wednesday evening. The beer, the brick, the lighting, the flannel – it all seems to work very well together, and it makes us want to go check out the next show. Instagram user @nhmusiccollective posted this one, and if you missed out on Haggins’s show, there are plenty more in the works. Up next is Tim Kierstead this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The following Wednesday will have April Cushman at the same time. For more, follow New Hampshire Music Collective on Instagram or find them on Facebook. Instagram user @nhmusiccollective

