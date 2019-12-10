Entertainment: All kinds of stage shows this weekend, from holiday-themed to comedy

Music

Tuesday

Paul Hubert at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Eugene Durkee at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Concord Craft Brewing Co. at 5:30 p.m.

Irish Music After Work with David Levine at Area 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Bach’s Lunch Concert: “Come, the Feast is Ready! A Shaker Christmas” at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Kimayo at Tandy’s at 6 p.m.

Justin Cohn at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Cole Robbie Band at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Friday

Mac Holmes & Friends at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

The Country Girl Vee at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Brick Yard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Tim Kierstead at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market at 10 a.m.

Matt Poirier at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Laurie Berkner Band at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $35 to $75 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Purging Sin, with Adherence and King’s Petition at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Justin Cohn at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

These Trees at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Stray Dog at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday Jam with Lily Beer at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Nate Cozzolino at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Songwriter Circle at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Sunday

Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Holiday Folk Concert – Susie Burke, David Surette and Kent Allyn at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 at ccmusicschool.org.

Open mic at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Monday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater/Comedy

The Buzz Christmas Ball at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Comedians Mike Donovan, Tom Hayes and Ralph Joyal at the Eagle Square Atrium on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Dinner also available. Tickets are $25 for dinner and show or $15 for the show only at Eventbrite.

Jersey Boys at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $110 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Lewis Black: The Joke’s On US Tour at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $75 plus fees.

Mitch Albom presents Finding Chika at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Monday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34 to $43 plus fees at ccanh.com.

TGR: Winterland at Bank of NH Stage on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25 plus fees at ccanh.com.

The Met Live in HD: The Magic Flute at Bank of NH Stage on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

National Theatre Live in HD: Present Laughter at Bank of NH Stage on Sunday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Turning Pointe Center of Dance presents The Nutcracker Ballet at Concord City Auditorium on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 at turningpointecenterofdance.com or $20 at the door.

Friends of the Audi Holiday Party at Concord City Auditorium on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Parasite (R/2019/132 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8:05

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8:05

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8:05

Harriet (PG-13/2019/125 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13/2019/108 min.)

Tuesday: 8

Wednesday: 8

Fantastic Fungi (NR/2019/80 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:15

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:15

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:15

Witness For The Prosecution (NR/1957/116 min.)

Thursday: 6

All movie times are p.m.

