Concord is a hiker’s (and cross-country skier’s) dream, even in the dead of winter

White Farm was quite busy last week after a few big snow storms. Tim Goodwin White Farm was quite busy last week after a few big snow storms. Tim Goodwin Here's Jon's perspective as he strides onto the cross country ski trail at Beaver Meadow Golf Course for the first time. It was a perfect day for the activity, if a little warm. (JON BODELL / Insider staff) JON BODELL / Insider staff Some brave showoff decided to make their own cross-country ski trail at Beaver Meadow last week. (JON BODELL / Insider staff) JON BODELL / Insider staff Snowshoe Class The most fun part of our Advanced Snowshoe class was getting out on steep slopes in deep snow. Because we didn't have enough time on snow, we decided to take a starlight hike that evening. (David Shedd/EasternSlopes.com photo) Nick Aiello, right, and Savannah Wunderlich snowshoe through the trails at Wendell State Forest on Saturday afternoon in Wendell. Staff Photo/Dan Little

With the arrival of the first “real” snow of the season, winter is unofficially in full swing. It’s dark by 4 p.m., daily high temps hover around the 20s and 30s, ice is on the pavement and snow is everywhere.

Not exactly appealing.

However, we’re lucky enough to live in a city that knows full well that this will come every year. In Concord, you don’t have to go into hibernation mode as soon as the first big snow comes. In fact, you should do the opposite and get out there and enjoy the season so many New Englanders take pride in battling through.

The city is a hiker’s paradise, even in the dead of winter. With 31 walking/hiking trails, there is no shortage of places to get outside and enjoy the quietest season of the year. While you may have checked out some of these trails in the spring and summer, they’re still out there and available for winter hiking.

One important thing to take note of: It’s hunting season. City of Concord Conservation lands are managed as multi-use land, which means hunting is allowed on most properties, including many of the trails. While most experienced hunters avoid popular trails, it’s still wise to be aware of your surroundings when you’re out there, and to plan and check ahead. The city’s website, concordnh.gov, has detailed information regarding hiking during hunting season. Make sure you check that out before you venture out, especially if you’re going to any of the trails for the first time.

Some trails are off-limits to hunters: Contoocook River Park, Spears Park, Winant Park, Silk Farm Audubon Center & Wildlife Sanctuary Trails, Swope Park Trail (not including the Carter Hill and West End Forest Trail connector trails) and the Swope-to-Winant connector trail.

How you choose to make the best of your winter recreation in Concord is up to you, and there are plenty of options. If you’re hardcore, you can just go out there with boots and power through the deep snow. If this is what you choose to do, make sure you’re thoroughly prepared – hat, gloves, warm socks, a pole or two – so you don’t end up in a bad situation.

If you’re a little old-school, or you just want to try something a little different, you can also snowshoe. Beaver Meadow Golf Course and Memorial Field both have dedicated snowshoe trails, which are good for beginners who want to get a feel for their snowshoes. Of course, if you’re not a beginner, you can take your snowshoes out on any of the trails in the city and cover some serious snowy ground.

If you’re more athletically inclined, or just looking for a different kind of challenge, you can also cross-country ski all over this city. Beaver Meadow and Memorial Field also have dedicated cross-country ski trails, which are groomed and generally pretty well-kept, but there are plenty of other places you can partake in the activity – White Farm is a popular destination.

For those who don’t even have cross-country skis, there’s an answer for that, too. Carter Hill Orchard, famous for its apples, cider and apple cider donuts, is also a cross-country skiing hub. Inside the farmstand all through the winter, dozens of skis, boots and poles are available for rent. This resource relies on the honor system – grab what you need and leave a few bucks (people tend to leave $5 or $10 per set) in the box. You can then take your gear anywhere in the city, as long as you bring everything back in a timely manner and with everything in the same condition as when you took it. Carter Hill even has cross-country trails right there on the property, though you’ll want to check whether they will be used for high school cross-country skiing if you plan on trying to ski there.

If all of this winter recreation is new to you, it’s understandable if you’re a little nervous or shy about going and checking out some trails by yourself in a foot of snow. It can be pretty intimidating being out in the woods alone, surrounded by snow and ice, if you’ve never done it before.

Fortunately, you don’t have to do this alone.

This Saturday, the Concord Trails Committee will host a group hike at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests Trails (off Portsmouth Street) beginning at 10 a.m. You’ll park in the Portsmouth Street lot and meet your guide some time before 10 a.m., then head out for a 2- to 3-mile hike – plan for about an hour and a half to two hours of hiking.

One very important note on this is to bring appropriate footwear. Work boots alone might not be good enough if it’s extra slick out there. You may want to pack a set of ice cleats or spikes, just in case. If the guide doesn’t feel you have proper footwear for the conditions, you may be asked to sit out. So don’t be “that guy” or “that girl” who has to stay behind because you showed up in Vans.

Looking ahead a month or so, there will be another guided group hike on Jan. 25 at the Audubon trails and the West End Farm Trail. More info on that will be coming in the future.

The city’s website is an excellent resource for all types of winter recreation. You’ll find all the information from this story, plus much, much more on the city’s site, including maps of every trail, hunting info, notices of trail closures, photos and contact information for members of the trails committee. The direct link for the trails page on the city website is concordnh.gov/ 1033/Hiking-Trails.

