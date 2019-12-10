City Manager’s Newsletter: Winter operations, construction updates and more

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last week. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button on the home page. Here are some highlights from last week’s letter:

Winter operations

The snow has arrived and the City of Concord has already issued three winter parking bans so far this season (as of last Friday). Sign up for winter parking ban email notifications at concordnh.gov/notifyme. Sign up for both Winter Storm Event Parking Bans and Winter Maintenance Parking Bans in order to be alerted for both citywide and downtown bans.

Winter parking bans require all vehicles to be removed from indicated streets between midnight and 7 a.m. for snow removal operations. Free parking is available in the city garages on weekends; observed holidays; and Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. for permit/leased spaces (marked with signage), and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. for metered spaces.

Penacook residents may park at the Canal Street Municipal Parking Lot, at the corner of Village and Canal Streets, near Chief’s Restaurant. Currently, this lot is posted for no overnight parking; however, the city’s Parking Division will suspend this regulation during citywide winter parking bans to accommodate Penacook residents. Residents should only park in the public spaces on the south side of the lot, along Canal Street, and should not block the construction gate into the adjacent Penacook Landing.

Concord General Services works as quickly and efficiently as possible to plow the 220 center line miles (440 lane miles) of streets and 90 miles of sidewalks throughout the city on a priority level basis. Plows require a lot of space on the road, which can make plowing difficult if cars are parked on the street, especially on narrow streets. Cars parked in tight areas or on narrow streets can actually block plows from fitting through the street. For more information about the city’s winter operations, visit concordnh.gov/winteroperations.

Road construction updates

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Broadway (Pillsbury Street to West Street)

Manchester Street (Black Hills Road to Garvins Falls Road)

North State Street (Centre Street to Pleasant Street)

Pleasant Street (Spring Street to State Street)

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, possible road closures and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

Wreaths Across America

In honor of National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, the city will hold several wreath-laying ceremonies at the following locations and times:

Blossom Hill Cemetery: 9 a.m.

Old North Cemetery: 10 a.m.

Old Fort Cemetery: 10 a.m.

Horse Hill Cemetery: 10 a.m.

Maple Grove Cemetery: noon

Woodlawn Cemetery: noon

Cross-country skiing, ice skating

The ice skating ponds at White Park and Beaver Meadow Golf Course are closed, as the ice is not safe to walk on. We do not open the ponds until there are 5 inches of ice. Based on the warm weather forecast for early this week, it will likely be a couple of weeks before the ponds are open. Updates on pond conditions are posted on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page and the Parks & Recreation website.

The cross country ski trails at Beaver Meadow are not yet packed (driven over with a snowmobile); however, the Capitol Ski and Outing Club has packed some of the trails around White Farm. These trails are free to use.

New White Park playground

The City of Concord and the Friends of White Park are happy to announce that Playground by Leathers has been chosen to work with the community to design a new playground for White Park. Playgrounds by Leathers is a national playground company that specializes in community build playgrounds, and designed and assisted the community in the building of the current playground 27 years ago.

The Parks & Recreation Department and the Friends of White Park will once again take a community approach to the design of the new playground. On Thursday, Playground by Leathers will conduct design sessions with students and adults to gather their visions of a dream playground. During the day on Thursday, Playground by Leathers will work with local elementary school students, and that evening there will be a community design meeting.

Although the final design and cost of the playground is still to be determined, the Friends of White Park have indicated to the city that they will help raise 50% of the cost of the project. The Friends of White Park will form a steering committee and a fundraising committee over the next several weeks. If you are interested in serving on one of the committees, please send an email to friendsofwhitepark@gmail.com.

For more information, please visit concordparksandrec.com.

