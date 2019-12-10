Author Mitch Albom to present new book ‘Finding Chika’ at Capitol Center for the Arts

On Monday at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts, Northeast Delta Dental and Gibson’s Bookstore present bestselling author Mitch Albom, with Finding Chika, his first work of nonfiction in more than 10 years! This poignant memoir celebrates Chika, a young Haitian orphan whose short life would forever change the heart of a family.

Albom is a best-selling author, screenwriter, playwright and nationally syndicated columnist. The author of seven No. 1 New York Times bestsellers, his books have collectively sold more than 40 million copies in 47 languages worldwide. Tuesdays With Morrie, which spent four straight years atop the New York Times list, is now the bestselling memoir of all time. Four of Albom’s books, including Morrie, The Five People You Meet In Heaven, For One More Day and Have A Little Faith, have been made into highly acclaimed TV movies.

This is a ticketed event. Tickets are available from the Capitol Center for the Arts (ccanh.com). Single tickets are $34 (includes admission for one and one signed copy of Finding Chika) and buddy tickets are $43 (includes admission for two and one signed copy of Finding Chika).

A meet and greet book-signing line follows the event. Due to considerations of time, no books other than Finding Chika will be sold or signed by the author during this event, so please, no books from home.

