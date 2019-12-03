PHOTOS: Concord Christmas parade marches on down Loudon Road

Brian McKeon and his son Kannon react to the Concord fire trucks as they sound off their sirens to start the 68th Annual Grange 322 Christmas Parade down Loudon Road on Saturday morning, November 23, 2019. GEOFF FORESTER The Concord High School Marching Band played at the Concord Christmas parade on Saturday morning, November 23, 2019. GEOFF FORESTER Cohen Trudell, 3, waves at the ambulances and fire trucks at the 68th annual Grange 322 Concord Christmas parade down Loudon Road on Saturday morning, November 23, 2019. GEOFF FORESTER Cohen Trudell, 3, waves at the ambulances and fire trucks with his father Andrew at the 68th annual Grange 322 Concord Christmas parade down Loudon Road on Saturday morning, November 23, 2019. GEOFF FORESTER Republican presidential candidate William Weld marched in the 68th Annual Grange 322 Concord Christmas parade along Loudon Road on Saturday, November 23, 2019. GEOFF FORESTER The float from the Concord Dance Academy waves to the crowd at the 68th annual Grange 322 Concord Christmas parade makes its way up Loudon Road on Saturday, November 23, 2019. GEOFF FORESTER A Santa inflatable on top of one of the Granite State OffRoad vehicles at the 68th annual Concord Grange 322 Christmas parade on Saturday morning, November 23, 2019. GEOFF FORESTER Santa Claus waves to the crowd as the last float at the 68th annual Concord Grange 322 Christmas parade along Loudon Road on Saturday, November 23, 2019. GEOFF FORESTER

The 68th annual Concord Christmas Parade, put on by the Concord Grange #322, rolled down Loudon Road in the Heights on Saturday, ringing in the holiday season.

Fire trucks from several surrounding communities were included in the parade and spectators packed the sidewalks on both sides of the road, waiting for a glimpse of Santa in his sleigh at the end.

The parade last more than an hour in all, starting on Hazen Drive at 9:30 a.m. and ending on Canterbury Road.

