Bulletin Board: Holiday programs, free movie, open forums

Penacook tree lighting ceremony

The Penacook Village Association is sponsoring the 13th Annual Penacook Tree Lighting at Boudreau Square on Wednesday.

Assemble at 5:30 pm for free refreshments, the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m., live music from the Penacook Elementary School Chorus under the direction of Elaine Hasham, a 50/50 raffle ($1 per ticket or $10 for an arm’s length), and a visit from Santa courtesy of the Concord Fire Department.

Fun for the whole family!

Christine Miller

Grief Experience Through Holidays

Concord Regional VNA is offering “The Grief Experience Through the Holidays” on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road in Concord. The special holiday session offers support for those facing the winter holidays while grieving the loss of a loved one.

There is no fee to attend. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 224-4093, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Walk-in Wednesday at NHTI

On Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., NHTI, Concord’s Community College, will hold Express Admissions Walk In Wednesday. Apply, get admitted and register for classes in one day.

On Express Admissions Walk-in Wednesday you can:

Submit an application for spring 2020

Register for courses beginning in spring

Meet with an admissions counselor

Complete placement testing (if needed)

Meet with an academic advisor and register for classes

Establish a payment plan

Apply for housing (if desired)

Your Express Admissions Walk In Wednesday experience starts in the reception area of Sweeney Hall at NHTI. Bring your high school (and college, if any) transcripts, or your GED/HiSET. Please allow several hours to complete the application and registration process. No application fee!

Express Admissions Walk-in Wednesday does not apply to NHTI’s health programs (nursing, dental, radiology, etc.), which have special application requirements.

For more information contact the Admissions Office at 230-4011 or nhtiadm@ccsnh.edu or visit nhti.edu/walk-wednesday.

Steve Gorman

VNA, Birches offer Caregiver Cafe

Concord Regional VNA and The Birches at Concord are offering a Caregiver Café on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Birches at Concord, 300 Pleasant St. The Caregiver Café is held on the first Thursday of each month at the same time.

Caregiving is a crucial role that at times can be challenging. To support and honor those who are giving care to loved ones, we offer a monthly Caregiver Café. At our December program, Programming Director Karolyn McCauley will lead us in decorating holiday wreaths. Join us to connect, share, and learn with other family caregivers.

Light refreshments will be served. Pre-registration is required. Please RSVP to Ashley Tino at 224-9111.

Andy Morse

Friday Night Film at NHTI

On Friday at 7 p.m., filmmaker Peter Jackson’s remarkable documentary of the First World War, They Shall Not Grow Old, will be shown. “Beautifully touching,” using groundbreaking computer restoration technology, Jackson’s team creates a moving real-to-life depiction of World War I with never-before-seen footage to commemorate the centennial of the end of the war. The team restored, true-to-life colorized, re-timed the film frames and – incredibly – employed lip readers to help “give voice” to the actual words spoken by people in the films, all in order to honor those who fought as well as more accurately depict this historical moment in world history.

“An incredible accomplishment that allows us to see just how the First World War continues to influence today’s events.” Event is in the Sweeney Auditorium and is open to the public, admission by donation ($5 suggested). Rated R (2018) 1 hr. 39 mins.

Stephen Ambra

Toastmasters to hold public forum

Toastmasters is where distinguished leaders are made! Concord Toastmasters and Karner Blue Toastmasters welcomes you to a Public Speaking Forum on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish & Game at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord.

This open house will be an evening of engaging speakers, and introduction to the Toastmasters Public Speaking & Leadership program. It will showcase the organization that stars in Animal Planet’s North Woods Law – New Hampshire Fish & Game. Keynote speaker, Col. Kevin Jordan, will speak about the daily work of Fish & Game’s finest. The program will be informal but include many of the elements of a regular toastmasters meeting: impromptu speaking, timed speeches – including the Down East humor of David Hill – and tips on how to organize a speech, effectively move an audience and think on your feet.

For more information, contact Grace Cohen at gcohen@anthorne.com.

Grace Cohen

Business After Hours food drive

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce will collect non-perishable goods at the organization’s Business After Hours – Holiday Celebration event, to be held at the Courtyard by Marriott Grappone Conference Center in Concord on Tuesday, Dec. 10. In lieu of the event registration fee, each attendee is asked to bring at least four non-perishable food items which will be donated to the Capital Region Food Program.

All donations from the evening will be distributed as part of the CRFP’s 46th Holiday Food Basket Project. “We are grateful to the attendees of the Chamber’s Business After Hours holiday celebration as their generous donations will help to provide food for a holiday meal and an additional two to three weeks to over 2,000 families throughout the Greater Capital Region. Our long-term partnership with the Chamber for this event has made a tremendous difference as we work together to reduce food insecurity in our community,” said project chairwoman Maria Manus Painchaud.

This year’s Holiday Food Basket Project begins Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the National Guard Armory on Pembroke Road in Concord and concludes Thursday, Dec. 26.

Visit capitalregionfoodprogram.org for additional information about the organization, as well as how to organize a food drive, to donate and to volunteer.

Tori Berube

NHTI receives dental clinic grant

The Allied Dental Education Department at NHTI is pleased to announce that we have received a $5,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental Foundation in support of our portable dental clinic. This clinic has been operating in partnership with Merrimack Valley High School since 1997, which was established as part of the Community Clinic course at NHTI.

During the 2018-19 school year, 16 NHTI Allied Dental Health students provided care to approximately 50 high school students, who often required multiple visits to the clinic in order to complete their treatments. This partnership provides a wonderful opportunity for our students to interact with community patients, while offering no-cost dental care to those seeking to improve their oral health.

“The generous grant from the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation will help NHTI purchase much-needed equipment in order to sustain this program,” said Deb Albrecht, Department Head of NHTI’s Allied Dental Health Program.

For more information about the NHTI Allied Dental Health Program, the NHTI portable dental clinic at Merrimack Valley High School or the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation, contact Debra Albrecht at 271-6484, ext. 4141 or dalbrecht@ccsnh.edu, or Jennifer McGrath at 223-1303 or jmcgrath@nedelta.com.

Debra Albrecht

