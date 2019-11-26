Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge nets over 100,000 card donations

The Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge led to more than 100,000 cards being signed and sent to members of all five branches of the armed forces in time for the holidays. What began as a small family tradition around Thanksgiving for Laura Landerman-Garber's family has become a nationwide effort to show care and appreciation to the warriors who protect our freedom around the holidays when they can't be home with their families. Courtesy of Laura Landerman-Garber The Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge led to more than 100,000 cards being signed and sent to members of all five branches of the armed forces in time for the holidays. What began as a small family tradition around Thanksgiving for Laura Landerman-Garber's family has become a nationwide effort to show care and appreciation to the warriors who protect our freedom around the holidays when they can't be home with their families. Courtesy of Laura Landerman-Garber The Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge led to more than 100,000 cards being signed and sent to members of all five branches of the armed forces in time for the holidays. What began as a small family tradition around Thanksgiving for Laura Landerman-Garber's family has become a nationwide effort to show care and appreciation to the warriors who protect our freedom around the holidays when they can't be home with their families. Courtesy of Laura Landerman-Garber The Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge led to more than 100,000 cards being signed and sent to members of all five branches of the armed forces in time for the holidays. What began as a small family tradition around Thanksgiving for Laura Landerman-Garber's family has become a nationwide effort to show care and appreciation to the warriors who protect our freedom around the holidays when they can't be home with their families. Courtesy of Laura Landerman-Garber

Mission Accomplished ( and then some)!

More than 100,000 holiday cards were signed and sent to Laura Landerman-Garber of Hollis so she could bundle them up and mail them to our deployed troops as part of the Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge. Members of all five branches of the military will once again receive messages of appreciation and holiday cheer, hopefully offering a taste of home to those warriors who are protecting our freedoms.

What started as a family Thanksgiving tradition 16 years ago has turned into a nationwide effort to let our heroes know that we are thinking of them. Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut joined in with enthusiasm again this year, partnering with Landerman-Garber by sending out an email to every commissioner of education in all 50 states, challenging them to join in. To date 35 states plus cards from Canada have poured into the Landerman-Garber home, making it look like the Hallmark or Gallery card companies dropped in for an extended visit. Additionally, cards have been signed by almost every presidential candidate as they have come through New Hampshire.

Sal’s Pizza in Concord served as a home base of sorts for card donations. The pizza shop has been involved with the project for the past several years, keeping a box along with some blank cards in the restaurant for people to sign and submit. Owner Brian Waters has even been known to donate pizzas to the school homerooms that produce the most cards.

Landerman-Garber thought it was a unique opportunity and she smiles widely even when just thinking about a service member potentially opening up a card from one of our country’s leaders, even a possible future president! Gov. Chris Sununu and all four of our U.S. delegates in Washington, D.C., have been on board since Day 1, as have their staff. All it takes is a moment or two to pen a message or draw a picture, making the Card Challenge an easy feel-good project for all ages. It’s a nonpartisan activity as well, spanning across party lines during these complex times.

“This journey has taken me places I never expected, meeting stars I only saw on TV or in the movies,” Landerman-Garber said. “But the real stars are those who serve our country and the families who support them.”

While there was an October deadline to ensure cards would make it to the troops around the world in time for the holidays, feel free to keep the cards coming in. “I promise that they will get to our heroes for the Holidays,” Landerman-Garber said.

Check out the Holiday Card Challenge on Facebook or militaryholidaycardchallenge.com for the guidelines.

Laura Landerman-Garber

Related Posts