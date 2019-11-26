City Manager’s Newsletter: Thanksgiving closures, city decorations, construction updates

Concord General Services crews have spruced up downtown with holiday wreaths. Courtesy of City of Concord The Concord Christmas tree lighting celebration will take place Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in front of the State House. Courtesy of City of Concord

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button on the home page. Here are some highlights from last week’s letter:

Thanksgiving closure notices

All city offices will close at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and will be closed all day Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is a trash holiday, therefore Thursday’s trash and recycling collection will occur Friday, and Friday’s collection will occur Saturday. The Transfer Station will be closed on Thanksgiving Day as well.

Downtown holiday decorations

The Concord General Services Tree Crew installed the Christmas tree at the State House Plaza last week, and the state Department of Transportation were to complete the lighting and decorations on Monday. The Balsam fir was donated this year by River Road Plantation and is approximately 35 feet tall. The tree placed on the Concord Heights has already had lights put on and was be lit Friday night. A Balsam fir will also be installed and decorated at Eagle Square and at Boudreau Square in Penacook early this week. The Downtown Services Team has also been quite busy installing lighted wreaths along Main Street. Concord is looking quite festive!

Christmas tree lighting is Friday

Concord’s Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be held on Friday, Nov. 29 at the State House Plaza, with activities beginning at 4 p.m. Main Street, from Centre Street to School Street, will be closed from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo, music performed by the Brian Waldron Band, face painting and refreshments. Help the Concord Police Department “Stuff-A-Cruiser” with warm socks, leg warmers, mittens, hats, coats and boots to help the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness. Liberty, the Concord Police comfort dog, will also be there for photos. Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting will begin at 5:59 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Penacook tree lighting on Dec. 4

The 13th Annual Penacook Tree Lighting Celebration at Boudreau Square will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be refreshments, live music from the Penacook Elementary School Chorus and a visit from Santa.

Road construction updates

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Broadway (Pillsbury Street to West Street)

Centre Street/Liberty Street (at Roundabout)

Manchester Street (Black Hills Road to Garvin Falls Road)

North State Street (Centre Street to Pleasant Street)

Pleasant Street (Spring Street to State Street)

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, possible road closures and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

The State of New Hampshire will be installing new steam lines on Green Street and Park Street through November. Work for this week includes the following:

Green Street (School Street to Capitol Street): The sidewalk and parking on the east side of the road will be closed.

School Street (at Green Street): The road will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for water main replacement work. Traffic will be detoured.

Ice skating

Ice skating and stick practice are in full swing at Everett Arena. Skating hours are Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available for an additional $5 at the arena’s pro shop.

