Burn off some calories before packing them back on at the Bishop Brady Galloping Gobbler 4-miler

Participants cross the finish line at a previous Bishop Brady High School Galloping Gobbler 4-miler road race on Thanksgiving morning. Courtesy of Bishop Brady High School Participants pose for a photo in the Bishop Brady High School gymnasium after a previous Galloping Gobbler 4-miler road race on Thanksgiving morning. Courtesy of Bishop Brady High School

Thanksgiving is Thursday, and most of us will no doubt spend the vast majority of the day getting sickly full on turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, candied yams, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, stuffing, wine, beer and anything else that happens to land on a table or counter.

That’s all fine and good, and in fact encouraged – after all, it is Thanksgiving – but it might not necessarily be the best thing for your body. Luckily, you can take preventative measures by running in Bishop Brady High School’s Galloping Gobbler 4-miler road race on Thanksgiving morning.

This will be the 21st year the private high school will host the family-friendly road race. The race typically attracts about 300 participants, and it serves as a fundraiser for tuition assistance at the school, said Annie Mattarazzo, the school’s athletic director. Perhaps most importantly, though, is that it’s a fun, active community event on a big holiday that’s usually reserved for being lazy.

“It really has become Concord’s Thanksgiving day race,” Mattarazzo said. “It’s been a tradition for a lot of families.”

The Galloping Gobbler 4-miler is a hybrid of sorts. The race will be timed, so serious runners can get official results, but it is also informal enough that participants may walk the course if they choose. At 4 miles in length, it’s long enough for seasoned runners to get a good workout in, but it’s still short enough for novices to be able to participate without feeling overwhelmed.

One man who certainly will not be overwhelmed is Jeremy Woodward, honorary co-chairman of the event. Woodward is a fitness nut – he runs Jeremy’s Bootcamp, a fitness and training center on Manchester Street, and has run in numerous marathons and triathlons over the years. He’s a certified triathlon, running, cycling and swimming instructor, and he also happens to be a graduate of Bishop Brady, Class of 1997.

The other co-chairman is Marshall Crane, Class of 1998. Crane and Woodward have been friends for a long time, and they’re both pretty competitive. The two of them have a bet for this race – whoever loses has to do 500 burpees in the parking lot. That alone should be worth checking out.

Both guys can’t wait for the race.

“As a proud graduate of Bishop Brady High School, Class of ’98, I am looking forward to joining many others for another fun event that brings together current students, staff, alumni, along with friends and families of the Bishop Brady community,” Crane said.

“It’s a great day to spread the joy of health and fitness,” Woodward said.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. at Bishop Brady High School and will progress along Penacook Street/Little Pond Road, Fisk Road, Thackeray Road, back to Little Pond/Penacook and back to the school on Columbus Avenue. It’s not necessarily an easy course, Woodward said – the first mile and a half or so is all uphill, so make sure you’re ready for a climb to start off the race. The final mile or so, in turn, is downhill.

Registration is $30 per individual. There is no group or team registration, so every participant must register individually. Lightbox is handing the timing and registration of the race. The easiest way to find the registration page is to go to the Facebook page for the 21st Annual Galloping Gobbler 4 miler and click the link on the front page. The first 300 registrants will get a free T-shirt, and prizes will be awarded to the top runners. In-person registration will also be available at the event.

