Bulletin Board: CASL applications open, tons of food donated

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce announces that applications for the spring 2020 Capital Area Student Leadership program are now available. The CASL program is open to high school sophomores who reside in and attend school in the Greater Concord area. A long-standing component of the Chamber’s Business & Education Partnership, CASL encourages students to become active, effective participants and future leaders in their schools and communities through exposure to historical, cultural, environmental and civic aspects of the Greater Concord area. CASL has graduated more than 675 sophomore representatives from a dozen area high schools for more than 22 years.

Beginning with an orientation on Feb. 19, CASL comprises three session days in March, each focusing on an important topic in the community. Utilizing Concord and surrounding towns as its “classroom,” the program provides first-hand knowledge and opportunities for dialogue with established leaders. Through field trips, hands-on experiences and teacher-facilitated discussions, the students gain special insight into the functioning of a working community. CASL seeks sophomores with leadership potential and those who are likely to assume greater community responsibility in the future. A selection committee will review applications and visit the schools to conduct interviews of prospective participants. The application deadline for the 2020 program is Monday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. To apply online or to download an application, please go to ConcordNHChamber.com /CASL.

CASL, the state’s only regional student leadership and civics program, offered annually for high school sophomores, is hosted by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and generously underwritten by Northeast Delta Dental.

For more information, please contact the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce at 224-2508, email programs@concordnhchamber.com, or visit ConcordNHChamber.com/CASL.

Admissions Walk-in Wednesday

On Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., NHTI, Concord’s Community College, will hold Express Admissions Walk-in Wednesday. Apply, get admitted and register for classes in one day.

On Express Admissions Walk-in Wednesday you can:

Submit an application for spring 2020

Register for courses beginning in spring

Meet with an admissions counselor

Complete placement testing (if needed)

Meet with an academic advisor and register for classes

Establish a payment plan

Apply for housing (if desired)

Your Express Admissions Walk-in Wednesday experience starts in the reception area of Sweeney Hall on NHTI’s beautiful Concord campus. Bring your high school (and college, if any) transcripts, or your GED/HiSET. Please allow several hours to complete the application and registration process. No application fee!

Express Admissions Walk-in Wednesday does not apply to NHTI’s health programs (nursing, dental, radiology, etc.), which have special application requirements.

For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 230-4011 or nhtiadm@ccsnh.edu or visit nhti.edu/walk-wednesday.

5 tons of food given out to community

Twenty-three social services agencies, food pantries and churches in the greater Concord area were the recipients of more than 5.2 tons of non-perishable food distributed Nov. 19 as part of the Capital Region Food Program’s Year-Round Distribution Project. The CRFP’s November distribution supports the efforts of the nonprofit’s partner agencies with their Thanksgiving initiatives.

Recipient agencies include: Blueberry Express Day Care, Boscawen Congregational Church, Bow Human Services, Centerpoint Food Pantry, Chichester Food Pantry, Christ the King Food – St. Vincent de Paul Society, Concord Community Action Program, Concord Human Services, Epsom Food Pantry, First Congregational Church Food Pantry, Friends of Forgotten Children, Gospel Light Food Pantry, Immaculate Conception Church Food Pantry, Loudon Food Pantry, McKenna House, Merrimack Valley Day Care, Open Door Community Kitchen, Pittsfield Food Pantry, Salvation Army, St. Paul’s Church Food Pantry, Suncook Community Action Program, Warner Community Action Program and West Congregational Church Food Pantry.

As part of the Year-Round Distribution Project, non-perishable, supplemental food items such as canned fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, breakfast cereal, pasta and soups are distributed at no cost to participating agencies. For a complete listing of partner agencies supported by the CRFP’s Year-Round Distribution Project efforts, visit capitalregionfoodprogram.org.

Every dollar donated to the CRFP is solely used for the purchasing of food. To organize a food drive, donate food, or inquire about volunteer opportunities, please visit capitalregionfoodprogram.org.

