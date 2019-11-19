Entertainment: Jay Leno comes to town, plus a full slate of music in Concord this week

Music
Tuesday
- Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Irish Music After Work at Area 23 at 5:30 p.m. Various artists.
- Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Thanksgiving Shindy featuring Senie Hunt, Sonny Jim Clifford, Raid the Larder, Llava Llama, The Burnouts and Rippin’ E Brakes at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.
- Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- The Murphy Beds, with Liz and Dan Faiella at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Friday
- Ethyric & B. Snair and Zooo Crew at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Mr. Nick and the Dirty Tricks at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
- Fuzz Boxx at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Kimayo at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers’ Market (7 Eagle Square) at 10 a.m.
- Saturday Jam with Don B. at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
- Mike McDowell at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
- Lamont Smooth at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
- Fiesta Melon at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
- Crave at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Shaun McGyver & Raid the Larder at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
- Dirk Quinn at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Rustic Overtones at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $28 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Sunday
- John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Celtic Night with Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Liz Faiella at Bank of NH Stage at 5 p.m. Free.
Monday
- Paul Speidel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Dark Star Orchestra at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Theater/Comedy
- Romeo and Juliet at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.
- Jay Leno at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 to $125 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- The MET Live in HD: Akhnaten at Bank of NH Stage on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $26 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Sweet Charity at Concord City Auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $20 at communityplayersofconcord.org.
- Goblin Market at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $20 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13/2019/108 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:35, 8
Wednesday: 2, 5:35, 8
Thursday: 2, 5:35, 8
Harriet (PG-13/2019/125 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05
Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05
Judy (PG-13/2019/118 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30
Thursday: 2:10, 5:30
Spin The Plate (NR/2019/111 min.)
Tuesday: 7:55
Wednesday: 7:55
Thursday: 7:55
All movie times are p.m.