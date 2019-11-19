Entertainment: Jay Leno comes to town, plus a full slate of music in Concord this week

FILE - In this April 7, 2009 file photo, Jay Leno performs during a stand up show billed as "Jay's Comedy Stimulus Plan" at the Palace in the Detroit suburb of Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, file) Carlos Osorio

Music

Tuesday

  • Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.
  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Irish Music After Work at Area 23 at 5:30 p.m. Various artists.
  • Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Thanksgiving Shindy featuring Senie Hunt, Sonny Jim Clifford, Raid the Larder, Llava Llama, The Burnouts and Rippin’ E Brakes at Penuche’s at 8 p.m.
  • Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • The Murphy Beds, with Liz and Dan Faiella at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Friday

  • Ethyric & B. Snair and Zooo Crew at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Mr. Nick and the Dirty Tricks at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
  • Fuzz Boxx at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Kimayo at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers’ Market (7 Eagle Square) at 10 a.m.
  • Saturday Jam with Don B. at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Mike McDowell at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
  • Lamont Smooth at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
  • Fiesta Melon at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
  • Crave at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Shaun McGyver & Raid the Larder at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
  • Dirk Quinn at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Rustic Overtones at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $28 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Sunday

  • John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Celtic Night with Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Liz Faiella at Bank of NH Stage at 5 p.m. Free.

Monday

  • Paul Speidel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.
  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Dark Star Orchestra at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Theater/Comedy

  • Romeo and Juliet at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.
  • Jay Leno at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 to $125 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • The MET Live in HD: Akhnaten at Bank of NH Stage on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $26 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Sweet Charity at Concord City Auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $20 at communityplayersofconcord.org.
  • Goblin Market at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $20 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13/2019/108 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:35, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:35, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:35, 8

Harriet (PG-13/2019/125 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Judy (PG-13/2019/118 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30

Spin The Plate (NR/2019/111 min.)

Tuesday: 7:55

Wednesday: 7:55

Thursday: 7:55

All movie times are p.m.

