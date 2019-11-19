Adventure Shopping: Preparing for the cold edition

With the arrival of snow comes the arrival of sleds. Pick your favorite style and color at Ocean State Job Lot. JON BODELL / Insider staff Need to stay warm at your desk? These small space heaters will certainly do the job. JON BODELL / Insider staff Save energy and keep the heat in your house with any of these stylish and hip draft blockers. JON BODELL / Insider staff For those of you who get super-cold hands, you need these Extreme Cold Glove(s). Covered with a color that can be seen from space, you'll never have an excuse for losing your gloves again. JON BODELL / Insider staff Is your blanket too light, or too sleeveless? Solve both of those problems with the Snuggle Me weighted blanket -- with sleeves. This blanket is even filled with lead-free beads -- score! JON BODELL / Insider staff If you still haven't squared away your pool for the winter, you can get everything you need on one shelf at Ocean State Job Lot, from winterizing kits to antifreeze to tarps and more. JON BODELL / Insider staff If your roof doesn't have a very steep pitch, you might want to invest in a roof rake like this. At 39 bucks, that might sound a little expensive, but how much do you think a new roof will run you? JON BODELL / Insider staff No driver in New Hampshire should ever hit the road without a good snow brush -- no matter the time of year. Luckily, Ocean State Job Lot has every style, size, color and configuration of snow brush that has ever existed. JON BODELL / Insider staff This is the perfect time to stock up on your ice melt, and Ocean State Job Lot has literally tons of it in stock. JON BODELL / Insider staff Perfect for ski trips, winter hikes or just going about your day when it's chilly out, these hand warmers are essential cold-weather items. JON BODELL / Insider staff Perfect for ski trips, winter hikes or just going about your day when it's chilly out, these hand warmers are essential cold-weather items. JON BODELL / Insider staff Got a nagging draft in your house? Solve that quick with a large-room space heater, of which the Job Lot has dozens in stock in assorted sizes and styles. JON BODELL / Insider staff If your plain white Hanes socks just aren't getting the job done, spring for a pack of these cozy thermal insulated socks, available in a slew of colors and styles at Ocean State Job Lot. JON BODELL / Insider staff Ocean State Job Lot has a winter car kit display, where you can get a mini shovel that fits in your trunk and a heated blanket that's powered by the lighter outlet in your car. This way if you get stuck on the side of the road in a snowbank, at least you can keep warm until reinforcements arrive. JON BODELL / Insider staff If you want to stay really warm -- and look really good -- this winter, you have to get this full-face, two-tone, drawstring-powered ski mask. JON BODELL / Insider staff For the outdoor adventurers, pick up a set of snowshoes, as well as a bomber hat and some insulated gloves, before setting out on that excursion. JON BODELL / Insider staff No cold weather preparations would be complete without some heavy-duty shovels and ice scrapers. As you might imagine, Ocean State Job Lot has a wealth of options to choose from. JON BODELL / Insider staff

With the first snowfall of the cold season officially under our collective belts, it’s time to start thinking about getting ready for about a half a year of this. Even though it’s not winter yet, tell that to your toes when it’s 12 degrees and windy out, as it was last Wednesday.

We’re in New Hampshire, which means we should all be used to this by now, but there’s still an inevitable complaining period – it’s too cold, it’s too dark, it’s too windy, it’s too slippery – when the first real signs of winter start setting in. Complaining about the weather is just as big a part of being a New Englander as dealing with it is, so there is no shame in whining a little bit (at least at first – by the time mid-January rolls around, get over it).

But, of course, whining only gets you so far – it will not make you any warmer or the days less dark and raw. To combat the cold, the snow and the general unpleasantness that this time of year tends to bring, hit up the Ocean State Job Lot, as we did last week. The Job Lot is always full of random and weird things you never knew you needed, but around this time of year the store is a tremendous resource.

Take a look at some of the items we found in stock last week. Keep in mind – this trip was not about looking for Christmas decorations or Thanksgiving supplies or anything like that. This trip was strictly about searching for items that can help you get through this brittle, frigid part of the year as comfortably as possible. Unsurprisingly, we found a ton of useful and clever – and, most importantly, cheap – winter gear!

Happy shopping!

