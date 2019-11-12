Welcome to the 2019 Insider’s Guide to Gifts and Giving

United Way Day of Caring participants Mark Lambert (left), Bryan Westover, Casey Borden and Benjamin Beato work on a putting potting soil for a garden for next spring at the Merrimack Valley Day Care Service on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Each year, the Granite United Way spreads volunteers around the community to help with projects and sponsors. This year leaders and empolyees of local businesses went to Havenwood Heritage Heights, Merrimack County Day Care, Canterbury Shaker Village and Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester. GEOFF FORESTER GoodLife Programs & Activities is hosting a food and supplies drive for the Pope Memorial SPCA through Friday. Tim Goodwin Volunteer reader Lynne West, center, reads to kids in the Penacook Community Center's pre-school on Thursday, December 5, 2013. The child care program at the PCC is currently at full capacity for the size of their facilities. (ANDREA MORALES / Monitor staff) Volunteer reader Lynne West (center) reads to children in the Penacook Community Center’s preschool yesterday. The child-care program at the center is at full capacity for the size of its facilities. Andrea Morales

Welcome to the Insider’s 2019 Guide to Gifts and Giving, a collaboration between Granite United Way and the Insider.

There are many service organizations in our general area, and they’re always looking for help. That need intensifies as the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approach, but the need is always there.

The United Way put out a call to as many organizations as they could reach, asking them to share what some of their needs are at this time of year. Some organizations also provided various opportunities for people to volunteer or contribute in ways other than donating items.

The following is a list of the organizations that were able to respond in time for this publication – several organizations were unable to respond in time. For more information on ways you can help out the community this winter, go to graniteuw.org/take-action/give.

In cases where a deadline to receive donations is given, this refers to the deadline in order for items to be delivered in time for either Christmas or Thanksgiving. If you can’t make the deadline, you can still donate to any of these organizations at any time throughout the year – just contact them first for details.

Bethany Christian Services

PO Box 320, 183 High St., Candia, NH 03034

Mission: Social services agency that helps children and families in crisis. Our mission is that every child have a loving family. Our Safe Families for Children and Community Faith Based Initiative helps children in state care and children and families in crisis.

Area served: We serve the entire state, including the Concord and greater Concord area.

Deadline to receive donations: Dec. 8.

Volunteering needs: We need three volunteers to do crafts with children and setup at a Holiday Foster/Adoptive/Relative caregiver party on Dec. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Grace Capital Church in Pembroke. Contact Cindy at cthomas@bethany.org to volunteer and get more details.

Other needs: Twin and full beds in a bag (neutral plain colors), Earbuds, Journals, iTunes gift cards, Amazon gift cards, hats/gloves/scarves (teens/adults), hoodies (adult S, M, L, XL, XXL), neutral colors zip-up. Gift cards to Walmart, Visa or food (Hannaford/Market Basket) would be helpful for food and basic-needs items (to purchase food, paper goods, shoes, toiletries, diapers, clothing, bedding, etc.). Uber gift cards (many of the families we are helping are homeless or isolated and have no transportation nor supports, so Uber is very helpful to get to appointments, to get to food pantries, or shopping). Home Depot gift cards (for families that need smoke detectors to be able to take in a child).

Other requests: New car seats (5-point that go from infant to approximately 100 pounds), Pack ‘N Plays.

Contact: Cindy Thomas, cthomas@bethany.org, 483-2886.

CATCH Neighborhood Housing

105 Loudon Road, Unit 1, Concord

Mission: CATCH Neighborhood Housing strengthens our communities by creating opportunities for affordable, quality housing for people otherwise not being served.

Area served: CATCH is based in Concord and serves Merrimack County.

Deadline to receive donations: Dec. 23.

Needs: CATCH is opening up our first food pantry to serve approximately 100 of our residents in Concord. Non-perishable food items and personal care items for the CATCH Community Choice Food Pantry would be very much appreciated and help our residents who are food-insecure.

Contact: Erin Schaick, eschaick@catchhousing.org, 225-8835.

Family Promise

176 Loudon Road, Suite 2, Concord

Mission: To help homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through community-based response. Learn more at familypromiseofgreaterconcord.org.

Area served: Greater Concord.

Needs: Gift cards for places like Pizza Hut, Chuck E. Cheese, movies, Target, Amazon, Walmart, Market Basket, Shaw’s, Hannford, Dick’s Sporting Goods, etc. Also gifts for an 18-month-old boy.

Contact: Liane MaLossi Kerbyson, fpgcdirector@gmail.com, 856-8490.

Merrimack Valley Day Care Services

19 N. Fruit St., Concord

Mission: MVDCS prioritizes quality child care for those in greatest need; children at risk of abuse and neglect, low-income families and children with special needs.

Area served: Concord, Penacook, Boscawen, Loudon, Webster, Henniker.

Deadline to receive donations: Dec. 20.

Needs: Children’s PJ’s sizes 12 months to size 8, gift cards for groceries and gas.

Contact: Rachel Kelly, MVDCS.CACFP.Rachel@gmail.com, 224-1632.

Penacook Community Center

76 Community Drive, Penacook

Mission: To help families and children, from infants all the way up to seniors.

Area served: Merrimack Valley (basically Merrimack County).

Needs: Clothes (for infants through approximately age 5), preferably new, including winter coats, hats and mittens/gloves. Gift cards for groceries and gas stations. Financial donations are also appreciated.

Contact: Rick Jaques, rjaques@penacookcommunitycenter.org, 753-9700.

Pope Memorial SPCA

94 Silk Farm Road, Concord

Mission: We are dedicated to caring for abandoned and homeless pets, protecting and advocating for pets in need, and promoting the humane treatment of all animals.

Area served: Merrimack County.

Deadline to receive donations: Dec. 23.

Needs: We are in need of pet supplies that can be purchased with gift cards from Sandy’s Pet Food, Petco, Target, Walmart, Amazon and PetSmart.

Other requests: To help shelter pets stay cheerful this holiday season, we are asking for fleece blankets, Purina One pet food (dog, cat, kitten), Kong dog toys, and soft cat and dog toys. A full Wish List can be found on our website, popememorialspca.org.

Contact: Emily Loffredo, eloffredo@popememorialspca.org, 856-8756.

Second Start

17 Knight St., Concord

Mission: Our mission is to help people become more productive workers, family members and community citizens. We provide supportive, affordable and effective educational programs, including: adult basic education, job training and career counseling, education and training for at-risk youth, and child care services.

Area served: Greater Concord.

Deadline to receive donations: Dec. 13.

Donation delivery address: 450 N. State St., Concord.

Needs: Gifts for teens, generally tech/gadget type (bluetooth speakers, headphones, etc.), winter clothes in a variety of sizes both male and female. Gifts cards for Target, Walmart, TJ Maxx or Marshalls. SSAHS staff will allocate among the students to ensure a level of equity and eliminate overlap, and wrap the gifts and disseminate to the students during our celebration on the final school day before the holiday break.

Contact: Amanda Maguire or Peter Berg, amaguire@second-start.org/pberg@second-start.org, 225-3318.

