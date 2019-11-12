City Manager’s Newsletter: Garage update, road construction, Beaver Meadow sale and more

Work continues at the School Street parking garage. Courtesy of City of Concord The Fire Department Communications Center is replacing its 1960's/1970's-era consoles with updated equipment. Courtesy of City of Concord

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter on Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to the city’s website (concordnh.gov) and clicking the Newsletter button on the home page. Here are some of the highlights from last week’s letter:

School Street parking garage

The contractor has installed water and sewer connections, which will serve a new maintenance room to be constructed on the first floor of the School Street garage. Having water readily available in the garage will improve maintenance efforts and cleanliness. The contractor has also begun concrete repairs on the first floor of the garage, at the Warren Street side of the facility. Repairs will be ongoing for several months. Lastly, most of the steel frame for the new south stair tower has been completed, and concrete for stair treads and landings have been poured. The glass curtain wall for the garage is scheduled to be installed this winter.

Fire department communication center makeover

The Fire Department Communications Center is replacing its 1960s/’70s-era consoles with updated equipment. The old consoles have been removed and the main floor of the Communications Center has been cleared of all but one work station for the installation of the new equipment, which will begin this week. On-duty dispatchers are working from the supervisor’s office and will relocate to the Lakes Region Center in Laconia next week for the final phase of the project. The Communications Center serves two dozen communities and agencies throughout central New Hampshire and generates a significant amount of revenue for the city of Concord.

Road construction updates

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Broadway (Pillsbury Street to West Street)

Centre Street/Liberty Street (at Roundabout)

Manchester Street (Black Hills Road to Garvin Falls Road)

North State Street (Centre Street to Pleasant Street)

North Pembroke Road (Route 106 to Pembroke line)

Pleasant Street (Spring Street to State Street)

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, possible road closures and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

The State of New Hampshire will be installing new steam lines on Green Street and Park Street through November. Work for this week includes the following:

Green Street (School Street to Capitol Street): The sidewalk and parking on the east side of the road will be closed.

Park Street (between North Main and North State streets): Portions of the sidewalk and parking will be impacted.

School Street (at Green Street): The road will be closed during the day for steam pipe installation. Traffic will be detoured when necessary.

Beaver Meadow end-of-season sale

Beaver Meadow Golf Course is holding its annual End of Season sale.

All in-stock golf clubs: 15% off

All in-stock Titleist golf balls: 20% off

Noodle 15 pack: 2 for $25

Srixon Marathon: 2 for $25

Men’s and women’s apparel: 30% off

All golf bags and accessories: 25% off

Don’t wait – sale ends Dec. 1.

Ice skating at Everett Arena

Lace up those skates! Ice skating and stick practice are in full swing at the Douglas N. Everett Arena. Ice skating hours are Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ice skating will continue through March 13. Admission is $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available, if needed, for an additional $5 at the arena’s pro shop.

Ice skating lessons will be offered at the arena by the Parks & Recreation Department. Session one will be held November through December, and session two will be held January through February. Classes have limited registration that must be completed with Concord Parks & Recreation by mail, fax, online or in person. Registration for skating lessons cannot be done at Everett Arena.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11:20 a.m., with additional hours Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. until Nov. 20. Adult stick practice will continue through March 9. Admission is $10 (goalies have free entry). Helmet and gloves are required and full equipment is recommended.

Youth stick practice (ages 13 and under) will continue through Nov. 29. Practice hours are Friday afternoons from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Admission is $10 (goalies have free entry). Full equipment is required.

Only cash or check are accepted at the arena at this time. An ATM is available in the lobby entrance. Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Chamber events this week

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the following events in the upcoming week for members and the general public:

Business After Hours: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Central NH at their Concord location, 55 Bradley St. Chamber members $7 prepaid or $10 at the door. Register at cca.concordnhchamber.com.

Orr & Reno Legal Breakfast Series – The 2019 Legislative Session: A Reprise of the Highlights: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8 to 9 a.m., at Orr & Reno, 45 S. Main St., 4th Floor. Complimentary admission (includes breakfast). Register at cca.concordnhchamber.com.

