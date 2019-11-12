Bulletin Board: Holiday craft events, free music and more

Teachers’ expo at Discovery Center

Join the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. to learn about fun field trip and outreach opportunities that the Discovery Center and other organization across New Hampshire have to offer! The Expo will include information on offerings from across New Hampshire, classroom materials, and demos and opportunities to talk with informal educators from multiple organizations. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided, and admission is free for teachers.

Jeanne Gerulskis

VNA offers Men’s Coffee Hour

Concord Regional VNA is offering Men’s Coffee Hour on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St. Men’s Coffee Hour is held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the same time.

Men’s Coffee Hour is an informal meeting time providing an opportunity to connect with other men who are grieving the loss of a spouse or significant other. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences and struggles with grief and share ideas for coping with loss.

Pre-registration is not required. For more information, please call 224-4093, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org

Andy Morse

Comedy Club at Tandy’s Pub

Here’s your chance to take a break from life’s stress by kicking off the holidays with a Thanksgiving-themed night of standup comedy at Tandy’s Pub in Concord on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The evening features the talent of five seasoned comedians that hail from Boston, Maine and New Hampshire. They are: Ben Davis, Karen Desmarais, Colleen McCauley, Trent Wells and headliner Sam Pelletier.

Whether it’s a couple’s night out, a celebration of a special birthday or anniversary (let us know and we’ll be sure to shine the light on that special person or couple), or a gals’ or guys’ night out on the town, everyone will enjoy a fun night of laughter, drinks and refreshments in an intimate comedy club setting that is “Laughta in New Hampsha’s” new comedy club at Tandy’s Pub, 1 Eagle Square.

For information, go to Nodo Productions Facebook page, or to email us or arrange a recognition of a special celebration, contact us at info@nodoproductions.com.

Doris Ballard

Books & Bots Story Time at Gibson’s

Come meet a robot as the Concord High School robotics team stars in their very own Books & Bots Storytime event! Bring the kids to Gibson’s Bookstore on Saturday at 2 p.m. to listen to a few STEM-inspired picture books and check out a robot demonstration. Have robotics questions? This is the event to bring your curious kiddo to!

We’ll be reading stories at 2, 2:30, 3 and 3:30 – pick the storytime that is right for you!

Elisabeth Jewell

Flannel and Frost at Local Baskit

Celebrate the holidays early with a whole bunch of events at Local Baskit this weekend.

On Friday, check out the Sip & Shop free tasting event from 4:30 to 7 p.m., with lots of craft beers and wines to try, as well as some cookies and other treats.

Saturday has a full slate of events, starting with Holiday Tablescape Tricks at 9 a.m., a workshop of tips, tricks and ideas for holiday decorating. We will show a couple of centerpieces and tablescape demos, plus you will take home an idea book of various holiday tablescapes. Free, but RSVP is required by calling 219-0882 or messaging us on Facebook with the name, phone and email of each attendee.

At 10 a.m., join Wash Street for a fun, flannel-folding demonstration. Stop in to learn all about the kon mari folding method and pick up gift certificates for this great service!

At 11 a.m. (or 2 p.m.), bring the kids for Thanksgiving Kids Crafts to make three different crafts for your Thanksgiving festivities: Pie Garland, Turkey Napkin Rings and Oreo Turkeys (3), plus a quick tutorial on tablesetting so your kids can be in charge of setting the table this Thanksgiving! Limited space for six child participants in each time slot. Adults are no charge.

From noon to 1 p.m. (or 6 to 6:30 p.m.), stop by for the Frosty Selections tasting event, especially if you missed Friday night’s tasting. You can also get discounts on preorders for holiday gift baskets.

Charcuterie Board Tips & Tasting will go from 1 to 2 p.m. This free tasting event will include cheese, crackers and New England Charcuterie to taste, plus tips and examples of tasty charcuterie boards as well as time to preorder charcuterie boards for your holiday parties.

From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. it will be Healthful Holidays Talk & Tasting. Sail through the holidays this year feeling energized and nourished using some simple tips, strategies and recipes from Local Baskit’s own dietitian. Join Ann Petersson, RDN and owner of Nutrition Works in Concord who will provide tips and talk through strategies with each attendee, and we will a taste healthful holiday dish too! The event is free.

The Gift of Mindfulness will run from 4:40 to 5:30 p.m. This will be a free basic meditation workshop with Becca Stephens from PranaSTRONG Yoga & Wellness.

Go to localbaskit.com or Local Baskit’s Facebook page for more info.

Beth Richards

Jazz Sanctuary at First Church

This Sunday, Jazz Sanctuary – First Church/Third Sunday presents “Income Inequality Blues and The Jazz of Hope” at Concord’s First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St.). Blues pianist and composer Steve Prisby (aka Kid Pinky) will be the musical guest, bringing his band of Tom Wright on guitar, Warren “Wando” Mannell on bass and John Hoik on drums. Minister and activist Gail Kinney will be the conversational guest in a discussion regarding the need for a living minimum wage in New Hampshire. Vocalist and Pastor Emilia Halstead and The WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band of Jock Irvine on bass, Ed Raczka on drums and Tim Wildman on trumpet will also join in for some rousing and inspiring blues. Half-hour Jazz Set at 1 p.m. with Jazz Worship Experience following at 1:30. Admission is free and everyone is welcome “wherever you are on life’s journey!”

Tim Wildman

Christmas tree lighting seeks help

The Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration on Friday, Nov. 29 at the State House Plaza is happy to announce a new activity for children. The Macaroni Kid Concord will be visiting from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring activities for boys and girls with games such as Corn Hole and more. The committee is pleased to partner with the Macaroni Kid Concord. We will have more information in our next article. The adults are not left out either. While Brian Waldron and his band will be playing great holiday songs, Concord Craft Brewing will have a free Beer Tasting Tent across the street from the Plaza. The adults must have their ID’s to enter the free tasting. There will not be any sales.

Donations are still needed to help fund these events. Please send a check to The Christmas Tree Lighting, PO Box 1482, Concord, NH 03302. There is a tax ID number if needed.

Please contact 496-2917 for information.

Dick Patten

Late Night at Discovery Center

Join the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center next Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for our first ever Paint and Sip night. From 6:30-8:30, follow step-by-step instructions from a professional artist on how to paint a 16×20-inch canvas. When you are done with your masterpiece, the Discovery Center is open for free until 9:30. It is $25 for a canvas, and there will be a cash bar so you can sip while you paint. This is a 21+ event. Visit starhop.com/current-and-upcoming-programs to preregister.

Sarah Nappo

