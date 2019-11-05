Family history workshops offered at NH Historical Society

Family history has never been more popular, with millions of people researching their family tree, joining online genealogy forums and taking DNA tests to learn about their ancestry. The New Hampshire Historical Society is offering two family history workshops in November, one geared for kids and one for people interested in how ancestry kits can further their family history research.

“Kids Do Family History,” on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., will introduce kids to genealogy basics like creating a family tree, researching family records, and preserving family memories. “This workshop will give kids the tools to explore their own family’s story,” said Elizabeth Dubrulle, the society’s director of education and public programs. “It’s a fun activity for them to experience with their parents or grandparents.”

Just in time to purchase ancestry kits as holiday gifts for family and friends, a workshop on “Using DNA in Family History Research” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. With the growing number of options for these tests, it can be difficult to know how to choose the right one(s) to further your family history research. Tom Dwyer of the New England Historic Genealogical Society will discuss the types of tests available and the genealogical problems the tests can – and cannot – assist you with.

“The society offers several genealogy workshops each year, and they’re always very popular,” said Jenn Walton, assistant director of education and public programs. “Our genealogy workshops often sell out,” she said. “I’d definitely recommend registering in advance.” Registration is available online at Eventbrite.com or by calling the society at 228-6688.

Dubrulle said it’s only fitting that Granite Staters take a keen interest in family history research. In 1829, New Hampshire author John Farmer published the first genealogical history of New England’s early settlers. He is known as the “father of American genealogy.”

The cost for the “Kids Do Family History” workshop is $12 per child ages 5 and older, or $10 for the children or grandchildren of members. The workshop is geared toward kids ages 5 to 12, but all ages are welcome. Registration for the “Using DNA in Family History Research” workshop is $35 for members of the New Hampshire Historical Society or the New England Historic Genealogical Society and $50 for nonmembers.

Founded in 1823, the New Hampshire Historical Society is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to saving, preserving and sharing New Hampshire history. Nowhere will you find a more extensive collection of objects and archives related to New Hampshire’s history. The society shares these vast collections through its research library, museum, website, publications, exhibitions, and youth and adult educational programs. The society is not a state-funded agency. All of its programs and services are made possible by membership dues and contributions. For more information about the society and the benefits of membership, visit nhhistory.org or call 228-6688.

New Hampshire Historical Society

