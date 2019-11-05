Bulletin Board: Free programs, holiday-themed events, etc.

The New Hampshire Governor’s Arts Awards recognize the contributions of individuals, organizations and communities that make a difference in quality of life in New Hampshire through the arts. Honorees must reside in New Hampshire or have made significant contributions to the arts while living in New Hampshire; nominated organizations, cities and towns must be physically located in New Hampshire. Pictured (left-right) Robert O. Wilson and Steve Duprey of Concord, Individual Arts Champion Award; Theo Martey of Manchester, Arts Education Award; Gov. Sununu; Jane Orzechowski of Newport, Folk Heritage Award; Bente Torjusen West of Lebanon, Distinguished Arts Leadership Award; Louise Lavoie, representing the Town of Mason, Creative Communities Award; David Johnson, representing Crotched Mountain School, Arts in Health Award; Commissioner Sarah Stewart, N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. This year’s celebration took place at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. ABBIGAIL SAFFIAN / Courtesy of N.H. Dept. of Natural & Cultural Resources

Wings program on covered bridges

NHTI’s Wings of Knowledge presents Covered Bridges – Past, Present, and Future on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. in the NHTI Library Living Room. Bill Caswell from the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges will be the presenter.

Free and open to the public, Wings is generously underwritten by the NHTI Student Senate and Campus Activities Board. Fun fact: America’s longest covered railroad bridge is located in Contoocook. For more info, call 230.4028 or visit nhti.edu/wings.

Steve Ambra

Irish Songs of Emigration

Over the last few centuries, millions of Irish people have had to leave their homeland, and their stories live on in powerful songs. On Thursday at 12:10 p.m., fiddler/singer Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki will explore several of these pieces, while explaining the historical context out of which they came, at Concord Community Music School. Some date back to the potato famine, others were written more recently, but all deal with the timeless themes of homesickness, heartache and loss experienced by immigrants everywhere. The event is free and open to the public.

Liza Poinier

Christmas Craft Fair at church

The Christmas Craft Fair at the United Church of Penacook will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in support of the Food Pantry (open weekly on Tuesday) and the Open Door Community Kitchen (serving meals Mondays and Wednesdays). Crafters will be selling baked goods, Christmas decorations and gifts, knit and crochet items, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, metalwork, woodwork, and much more. This year a special area will feature five tables of Christmas collections and collectibles. Lunch will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Visit ucpnh.org for more information about the crafters and the Christmas collectibles as well as directions to the church on Canal Street and Community Drive in Penacook.

Lynne Raleigh

Helping heal support group

H20 helping heal with others, a bereavement program for children (ages 6-18) and their families, is Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Concord, 55 Bradley St. H20 is held on the second Saturday of each month at the same time.

Grief is difficult. Connecting with others who have had a similar experience, in a safe and caring environment, often helps. H20 provides bereaved children and their families with coping skills and peer support, enabling them to experience and process their grief freely. Lunch is provided after each session. Accompanying adults may be asked to stay on site and are invited to participate in a concurrent, supportive program.

H20 is collaboratively offered by Concord Hospital, Concord Regional VNA, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Concord, and community partners and volunteers.

Registration is required. To register, please call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

India Night at South Church

Join Cy Sherman on Sunday at 5 p.m. at South Congregational Church, 27 Pleasant St. in Concord. Cy will introduce you to her ancestors and shares details of her trip to India in January 2019. She traveled to India with her three adult children as a way to celebrate 200 years since her great-great grandfather, Dr. John Scudder, sailed to India. He was the first medical missionary to serve there, arriving in 1819. She will share with you his trials and tribulations as the first Christian man living among the Hindus. What was his life like preaching to the heathen? What was it like for his wife, Harriet? Come and hear! The evening will start with an authentic dinner of Indian cuisine prepared by House of India and the Genesis Circle. The menu includes Chicken curry, Navratta Curry (nine vegetables), Rice, Naan, Chai tae and fruit. The cost is $18 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under. Make your reservation by Tuesday, Nov. 5 by calling the church office at 224-2521.

Alison Nyhan

Teachers’ expo at Discovery Center

Join the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. to learn about fun field trip and outreach opportunities that the Discovery Center and other organizations across New Hampshire have to offer! The expo will include information on offerings from across New Hampshire, classroom materials, and demos and opportunities to talk with informal educators from multiple organizations. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided, and admission is free for teachers.

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center features 21st-century interactive exhibits on aviation, astronomy, Earth and space sciences, an immersive full dome, all-digital planetarium and a variety of science, technology, and engineering and mathematics programs geared toward families, teens, seniors, students, community groups and lifelong learners. For more information, visit starhop.com.

Jayme Simoes

Veterans’ meal at Presidential Oaks

In celebration of Veterans Day, Presidential Oaks will hold a Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 12 and all area veterans are welcome to come to enjoy a complimentary meal.

The breakfast buffet will be served in the Dining Room of Presidential Oaks Retirement from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The hearty buffet will include scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, maple sausage, fluffy buttermilk pancakes, French toast, buttermilk biscuits, baked beans, seasoned home fries, fruit bowl, an assortment of sweet breads as well as coffee, tea, milk and juice. The meal is complimentary to all veterans and active duty military personnel, $8 for any non-military guests. Reservations are not necessary to attend, however reservations are suggested. Large groups welcome. Call Krista Marrs, Director of Communications and Marketing, at 724-6111 for reservations.

Krista Marrs

Tree lighting in need of donations

The 34th annual Concord Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration is in need of your donations to help keep this tradition going. The volunteers are trying to reach their goal but are currently $4,000 short. Letters have been sent to many businesses, law firms and organizations. This year we have added several new events to the celebration, being held by tradition on Friday, Nov. 29 with activities starting at 3:30 p.m. This year the Christmas tree on the State House Plaza is being dedicated to the Concord Coalition to End Homeless. In conjunction with this, organizers are working with the Concord Police Department to Stuff A Cruiser with items to help the Concord Coalition. They need warm socks (not cotton), leg warmers, mittens, hats, chap stick, coats and boots. Please bring items to stuff the cruiser full. In addition, kids can have their photo taken with Liberty, the Concord Police canine, with Officer Lenny O’Keefe. That’s not all – in addition, the Brian Waldron Band will play from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides and a new petting zoo on the State House lawn. Santa Claus will arrive by the Concord Fire Department at 5 p.m. to meet boys and girls.

The people are encouraged to bring Christmas cards to be sent to our military who can’t be home for the holidays. There will be a mailbox to accept your cards. If you would like to send a Hanukkah card, please mark on the envelope for a person celebrating Hanukkah. The countdown to light the tree and creche starts at 5:59 p.m. Fireworks will light the skies over Concord to officially begin the holiday season in downtown Concord. Please send a nonprofit donation to Concord Christmas Tree Lighting, PO Box 1482, Concord, NH 03302. WJYY FM is sponsoring the fireworks display. All donations will be greatly appreciated, whether small or large. You will be recognized for your efforts.

Concord Grange #322 provides lights for the trees at the State House, Eagle Square and the Concord Heights. The Concord Knights of Columbus and the Concord Grange co-sponsor the annual creche display.

Please call 496-2917 for information.

Dick Patten

Get your house on a scratch ticket

The New Hampshire Lottery is encouraging New Hampshire residents to deck out their homes with the most festive flair and the brightest lights this holiday season for the chance to have their New Hampshire home featured on a special holiday scratch ticket. During the New Hampshire Lottery’s “Light Up the Lottery” promotion, which runs through Dec. 15, entrants submit photos of their decorated homes, with the grand prize winner having his or her home featured on a holiday scratch ticket in 2020.

To enter, participants must register and submit current 2019 images of their decorated homes through the New Hampshire Lottery website or the New Hampshire Lottery’s Facebook page. A valid email address and current contact information is required. All images must be of homes located within New Hampshire. An independent panel of judges at the New Hampshire Lottery will select the winner. For more information, visit NHlottery.com/HolidayContest.

The New Hampshire Lottery introduced Light Up the Lottery last year and generated dozens of entries. Joyce Mitchell of Claremont was selected as the winner last year and her decorated home is featured on the $5 Holiday Lights multi-scene scratch ticket, which is on sale now. The $5 Holiday Lights scratch ticket features a grand prize of $100,000.

Along with being featured on the holiday scratch ticket, the Light Up the Lottery grand prize winner will also receive $500, a professionally photographed, framed photo of his or her decorated home and three books of scratch tickets featuring the home. Entries must be submitted by Dec. 15. Winners will be announced Dec. 20. Judges will review submissions based on visual impact, craftsmanship, completeness, originality, holiday theme and trademark use.

Maura McCann

