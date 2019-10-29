Town-by-town trick-or-treat times

  • Concord: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.

 

  • Allenstown: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Andover: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Barnstead: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Belmont: Oct. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Trunk-or-Treat event will be held Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tioga Pavilion, 18 Mill St. There will a bring your own pumpkin carving station, decorated vehicles and food available for purchase.
  • Boscawen: Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Bow: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Bradford: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Bristol: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Canterbury: Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Town Center. The event features spooky stories in the library, candy stops around the center, cookie decorating, apple cider and more.
  • Chichester: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Trunk-or-Treat will be Oct. 27 at Carpenter Park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Danbury: Oct. 31 from dusk until 8 p.m.
  • Deerfield: Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Tailgate Trick-or-Treat and costume parade will be held Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. Parking will begin at noon.
  • Deering: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. will be a community Trunk-or-Treat at the Hillsboro-Deering Middle School.
  • Dunbarton: Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Epsom: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Franklin: Oct. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Gilford: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Gilmanton: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Henniker: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Hill: Oct. 31 from  6 to 8 p.m.
  • Hillsborough: Oct. 31, 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Hopkinton: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. Halloween Holler will be Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Harold Martin School, which will include a costume parade, activities and food.
  • Laconia: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Loudon: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire department for Trunk-or-Treat
  • Meredith: A Family Halloween Bash will be held Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • New Hampton: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • New London: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Newbury: Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Trunk-or-Treat will be held Oct. 27 will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fishersfield Park.
  • Northfield: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Northwood: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Pembroke: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Penacook: Oct. 30 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Pittsfield: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Salisbury: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Sanbornton: Oct. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Halloween party will be held Oct. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Sanbornton Central School for children in fifth-grade and younger and their families.
  • Tilton: Oct. 31, 5  to 8 p.m. and on Oct. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. along Main Street and at costume parade at 4:30 p.m.
  • Warner: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Weare: Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Webster: Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Wilmot: A Trick-or-Treat Party will be Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilmot Community Center.
