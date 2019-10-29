Town-by-town trick-or-treat times

- Concord: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
- Allenstown: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Andover: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
- Barnstead: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Belmont: Oct. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Trunk-or-Treat event will be held Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tioga Pavilion, 18 Mill St. There will a bring your own pumpkin carving station, decorated vehicles and food available for purchase.
- Boscawen: Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Bow: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Bradford: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Bristol: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
- Canterbury: Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Town Center. The event features spooky stories in the library, candy stops around the center, cookie decorating, apple cider and more.
- Chichester: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Trunk-or-Treat will be Oct. 27 at Carpenter Park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Danbury: Oct. 31 from dusk until 8 p.m.
- Deerfield: Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Tailgate Trick-or-Treat and costume parade will be held Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. Parking will begin at noon.
- Deering: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. will be a community Trunk-or-Treat at the Hillsboro-Deering Middle School.
- Dunbarton: Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- Epsom: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Franklin: Oct. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Gilford: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Gilmanton: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Henniker: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Hill: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Hillsborough: Oct. 31, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Hopkinton: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. Halloween Holler will be Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Harold Martin School, which will include a costume parade, activities and food.
- Laconia: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Loudon: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the fire department for Trunk-or-Treat
- Meredith: A Family Halloween Bash will be held Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- New Hampton: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- New London: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Newbury: Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Trunk-or-Treat will be held Oct. 27 will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fishersfield Park.
- Northfield: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Northwood: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Pembroke: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Penacook: Oct. 30 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
- Pittsfield: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Salisbury: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Sanbornton: Oct. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Halloween party will be held Oct. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Sanbornton Central School for children in fifth-grade and younger and their families.
- Tilton: Oct. 31, 5 to 8 p.m. and on Oct. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. along Main Street and at costume parade at 4:30 p.m.
- Warner: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Weare: Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Webster: Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Wilmot: A Trick-or-Treat Party will be Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilmot Community Center.