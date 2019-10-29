Portsmouth Poet Laureate to present novel at Gibson’s

Tammi J. Truax, Portsmouth’s 2018-20 Poet Laureate, will visit Gibson’s Bookstore on Saturday at 2 p.m. to share her new young adult verse novel, For to See the Elephant, the never-before-told story of the first elephant to come to America and their enslaved keeper, William.

Upon arrival in the city of New York, William and the elephant are sold together. They walk back and forth across the growing country for years so that everyone may see the elephant. A second elephant and owner replace the first and again William is with the elephant every hour of every day, until she too dies. Now a grown man, William has a fleeting moment to decide if he will remain a bondman, or walk off on his own.

Free and open to the public.

Gibson’s Bookstore

Related Posts