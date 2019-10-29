Explore the arts at New Hampshire Open Doors

Jim Tonner (left), who co-owns TwinDesigns Gift Shop with his twin brother Brad Tonner (right), show the book they produced to customers on Monday, June 25, 2018. Greg Meeh of Cold Garden Spirits smells some of the fruit collection that is in a barrel at his facility in Canterbury. Adele Sanborn shows how to make a 'W' during her introductory calligraphy class at the Twiggs Gallery in Boscaswen last weekend. Sanborn says the 'W' is the most difficult letter to produce. Martin and Christine Marklin of Marklin Candle Design shows off a candle made for Pope Francis's visit to the United States on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. Martin Marklin's company specifically made this candle featuring the papal coat of arms for Pope Francis to light at a ceremony in New York City on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. Steve Gilvar of Bedford listens to Julie Schroeppel describe how she uses a kiln to create dichroic glass designs at her home studio in Contoocook during N.H. Open Doors on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. ELIZABETH FRANTZ This depiction of a horse by Nancy Qualls of Hooksett will be on display at the League of NH Craftsmen headquarters in downtown Concord from June 20 to Sept. 13. The League of N.H. Craftsmen Gallery in Meredith annually hosts a glass pumpkin patch. ELIZABETH FRANTZ Donna Miller of Canterbury stands with Butterfly Festival volunteer Aaron Kinne in her "Monarch Maternity Ward" garden at Petals in the Pines.

It’s that time of year again. No, not time to rake those leaves to the curb (well, yes that too), but it’s time for N.H. Open Doors.

Open Doors is an annual event where crafters and artisans open their studios (or join forces with another location) to show off their work and demostrate their craft for visitors. This year’s event will be held on Nov. 2 and 3.

There are locations across the state from the North Country to the state’s southern border, but we’ve just rounded up the spots in the greater Concord area. For the full list of participants, visit nhopendoors.com.

Oh, and if you print out the “passport” and get signatures from artists at five or more spots, you can be entered in a drawing for the 2019 ornament or tickets to the 2020 League of N.H. Craftsmen’s Fair.

KACC Open Doors

Krystin Watts

5 E. Main St., Warner

540-1913, kearsargechamber.org

NATALIE.T

Denise Graves @KACC Open Doors

5 E. Main St., Warner

933-2688, denise@natalietdesigns.com, natalietdesigns.com

thisbirdsabsurd

Jennifer Reilly Diggs

246 Birch Hill Road, Warner

(949) 244-8204, thisbirdsabsurd@gmail.com, thisbirdsabsurd.com

Warner Historical Society

Lynn Clark

10 W. Main St., Warner

456-2437, info@warnerhistorical.org, warnerhistorical.org

League of N.H. Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery

Nancy Rowley

279 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

279-7920, nhcraft@metrocast.net, meredith.nhcrafts.org

Riverview Artisans

Barbara Platts-Comeau and Bill Comeau

26A Central Square, Bristol

744-7700, bpcomeau@metrocast.net, riverviewartisans.com

TwinDesigns Gift Shop

Jim and Brad Tonner

8 Central Square, Bristol

744-2600, request@TwinDesigns.com, TwinDesignsGiftShop.com

Brookford Farm

Maria Smith

250 West Road, Canterbury

742-4084, brookfordfarm.sales@gmail.com, brookfordfarm.com

Petals in the Pines

Donna Miller

126 Baptist Road, Canterbury

783-0220, donna@petalsinthepines.com, petalsinthepines.com

Cold Garden Spirits

Gregory Meeh

338 Shaker Road, Canterbury

491-4400, greg@jmfx.net, coldgardenspirits.com

Birds on the Wing Design Studio

Julie Robinson

51 Lovejoy Road, Loudon

856-1603, birdsonthewing@comcast.net, birdsonthewingjewelry.com

Gondwana & Divine Clothing Co.

Pam Peterson

13 N. Main St., Concord

228-1101, gondwana@comcast.net, GondwanaClothing.com

Canterbury Turnings

Claude Dupuis

235 Baptist Road, Canterbury

783-9015, claudedturns@yahoo.com, canterburyturnings.com

Julie Schroeppel – Glass

233 Maple S., Contoocook

533-1318, Jschrop@aol.com

League of N.H Craftsmen Concord Fine Craft Gallery

Janine Lep

36 N. Main St., Concord

228-8171,concordleague@comcast.net, concord.nhcrafts.org

League of N.H. Craftsmen Headquarters & Exhibition Gallery

49 S. Main St., Suite 100, Concord

224-3375, nhleague@nhcrafts.org, nhcrafts.org

Cornerstone Design at Twiggs Gallery

Adele Sanborn

254 King St., Boscawen

796-2899, adele.sanborn@gmail.com, twiggsgallery.wordpress.com

Weston Hand Carved Spoons

Thomas Weston

33 Clinton St., Concord

228-6113, tweston423@gmail.com

Design 645

Laura Johnson

645 Main St., Contoocook

986-5656, lauradesign645@gmail.com, design645.com

The House of Art

Ruth Chevion

846 Main St., Contoocook

724-1274, villageartgallery846@gmail.com

Fox Country Smoke House

Bill Annis

164 Briar Bush Road, Canterbury

783-4404, Bill@foxnh.com, Foxnh.com

Der Markt at Marklin/Windhover Farm

Christine Marklin

28 Riverside Drive, Contoocook

746-5442, dermarkt@marklincandle.com, facebook.com/dermarktatmarklin

Lori Rollason, Pottery

90 Bridge St., Hillsborough

499-5398, Lori.rollason@gmail.com, lorirollason.com

For those interesting in touring art studios and sampling N.H. made products, but who are unsure of where to begin, the League of N.H. Craftsmen plan to create itineraries which will be available online at nhopendoors.com.

