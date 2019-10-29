Explore the arts at New Hampshire Open Doors

It’s that time of year again. No, not time to rake those leaves to the curb (well, yes that too), but it’s time for N.H. Open Doors.
Open Doors is an annual event where crafters and artisans open their studios (or join forces with another location) to show off their work and demostrate their craft for visitors. This year’s event will be held on Nov. 2 and 3.
There are locations across the state from the North Country to the state’s southern border, but we’ve just rounded up the spots in the greater Concord area. For the full list of participants, visit nhopendoors.com.
Oh, and if you print out the “passport” and get signatures from artists at five or more spots, you can be entered in a drawing for the 2019 ornament or tickets to the 2020 League of N.H. Craftsmen’s Fair.
KACC Open Doors
Krystin Watts
5 E. Main St., Warner
540-1913, kearsargechamber.org
NATALIE.T
Denise Graves @KACC Open Doors
5 E. Main St., Warner
933-2688, denise@natalietdesigns.com, natalietdesigns.com
thisbirdsabsurd
Jennifer Reilly Diggs
246 Birch Hill Road, Warner
(949) 244-8204, thisbirdsabsurd@gmail.com, thisbirdsabsurd.com
Warner Historical Society
Lynn Clark
10 W. Main St., Warner
456-2437, info@warnerhistorical.org, warnerhistorical.org
League of N.H. Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery
Nancy Rowley
279 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
279-7920, nhcraft@metrocast.net, meredith.nhcrafts.org
Riverview Artisans
Barbara Platts-Comeau and Bill Comeau
26A Central Square, Bristol
744-7700, bpcomeau@metrocast.net, riverviewartisans.com
TwinDesigns Gift Shop
Jim and Brad Tonner
8 Central Square, Bristol
744-2600, request@TwinDesigns.com, TwinDesignsGiftShop.com
Brookford Farm
Maria Smith
250 West Road, Canterbury
742-4084, brookfordfarm.sales@gmail.com, brookfordfarm.com
Petals in the Pines
Donna Miller
126 Baptist Road, Canterbury
783-0220, donna@petalsinthepines.com, petalsinthepines.com
Cold Garden Spirits
Gregory Meeh
338 Shaker Road, Canterbury
491-4400, greg@jmfx.net, coldgardenspirits.com
Birds on the Wing Design Studio
Julie Robinson
51 Lovejoy Road, Loudon
856-1603, birdsonthewing@comcast.net, birdsonthewingjewelry.com
Gondwana & Divine Clothing Co.
Pam Peterson
13 N. Main St., Concord
228-1101, gondwana@comcast.net, GondwanaClothing.com
Canterbury Turnings
Claude Dupuis
235 Baptist Road, Canterbury
783-9015, claudedturns@yahoo.com, canterburyturnings.com
Julie Schroeppel – Glass
233 Maple S., Contoocook
533-1318, Jschrop@aol.com
League of N.H Craftsmen Concord Fine Craft Gallery
Janine Lep
36 N. Main St., Concord
228-8171,concordleague@comcast.net, concord.nhcrafts.org
League of N.H. Craftsmen Headquarters & Exhibition Gallery
49 S. Main St., Suite 100, Concord
224-3375, nhleague@nhcrafts.org, nhcrafts.org
Cornerstone Design at Twiggs Gallery
Adele Sanborn
254 King St., Boscawen
796-2899, adele.sanborn@gmail.com, twiggsgallery.wordpress.com
Weston Hand Carved Spoons
Thomas Weston
33 Clinton St., Concord
228-6113, tweston423@gmail.com
Design 645
Laura Johnson
645 Main St., Contoocook
986-5656, lauradesign645@gmail.com, design645.com
The House of Art
Ruth Chevion
846 Main St., Contoocook
724-1274, villageartgallery846@gmail.com
Fox Country Smoke House
Bill Annis
164 Briar Bush Road, Canterbury
783-4404, Bill@foxnh.com, Foxnh.com
Der Markt at Marklin/Windhover Farm
Christine Marklin
28 Riverside Drive, Contoocook
746-5442, dermarkt@marklincandle.com, facebook.com/dermarktatmarklin
Lori Rollason, Pottery
90 Bridge St., Hillsborough
499-5398, Lori.rollason@gmail.com, lorirollason.com
For those interesting in touring art studios and sampling N.H. made products, but who are unsure of where to begin, the League of N.H. Craftsmen plan to create itineraries which will be available online at nhopendoors.com.
October 29, 2019
I would love a list of area events for craft people I do multiple crafts and would like to know when these events occur and if possible who to contact to set up a table to show my crafts Thank Karen Doran
October 29, 2019
Hi Karen,
I would recommend contacting NH Open Doors by going to nhopendoors.com. The event takes place Nov. 2 and 3. Most of the listings here are places that will be open for visitors on those two days. The NH Open Doors folks would probably have more specific information for you.