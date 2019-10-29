Entertainment: Fleetwood Mac tribute show and others in Concord this week

Music
Tuesday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Irish Music at 5:30 p.m. at Area 23.
- Mark Valenty, a pianist, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium as part of the Walker Lecture Series.
Thursday
- Ryan Zimmerman at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Friday
- Music Out of the Box featuring Senie Hunt will be at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $12 – $18 at hatboxnh.com.
- TUSK, a Fleetwood Mac tribute, will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets $35-$45 at ccanh.com.
- Kat Wright at 8 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage. Tickets $18 to $25 at banknhstage.com, plus $2 at the door.
- Red Sky Mary at the Pit Road Lounge.
- The Cowards will play at Area 23 at 6 p.m. followed by a Halloween Party with Crawl Space at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Oceana at 8 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage. Tickets $18 to $25 at banknhstage.com, plus $2 at the door.
- Red Sky Mary at the Pit Road Lounge.
- OZIEM, Chodus, Felix Holt, Eagle Jesus and David Church at True Brew in Bicentennial Square at 7:30 p.m.
- Full Throttle will play at 9 p.m. at Area 23.
Sunday
- Vince Gill will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Tickets $59.50-$118 at ccanh.com.
- The Concord Coachmen will perform “Most Wonderful Time” at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. Tickets are $15 at the door and $12 in advance at Adams Lock and Safe, Gibson’s Bookstore, UPS Store and on Eventbrite.
Theater/Comedy
- Queen City Improv on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hatbox Theatre. Tickets $12-$18 at hatboxnh.com.
- The 24-Hour Play Festival will be at the Hatbox Theatre with the public performance at 7:30 p.m.
- Fleabag, a National Theatre Live broadcast, at 12:55 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage. Tickets $15 adults, $12 students at banknhstage.com.
Movies at Red River
Judy (PG-13/2019/118 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 8:05
Wednesday: 2:05, 6:50
Thursday: 2:05, 6:50
Downton Abbey (PG/2019/122 min.)
Tuesday: 2:00, 5:25, 8:00
Wednesday: 2:00, 4:20
Thursday: 2:00, 4:20
David Crosby: Remember My Name (R/2019/95 min.)
Tuesday: 1:30, 5:45
Wednesday: 1:30, 5:45
Thursday: 1:30, 5:45
Official Secrets (R/2019/112 min.)
Tuesday: 3:30, 7:45
Wednesday: 3:30, 7:45
Thursday: 3:30, 7:45
Clue (PG/1985/94 min.)
Wednesday: 7:00
Harriet (PG-13/2019/125 min.)
Thursday: 7:00
All showtimes are p.m.