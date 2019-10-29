Entertainment: Fleetwood Mac tribute show and others in Concord this week

Music

Tuesday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Irish Music at 5:30 p.m. at Area 23.
  • Mark Valenty, a pianist, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium as part of the Walker Lecture Series.

Thursday

  • Ryan Zimmerman at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

  • Music Out of the Box featuring Senie Hunt will be at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $12 – $18 at hatboxnh.com.
  • TUSK, a Fleetwood Mac tribute, will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets $35-$45 at ccanh.com.
  • Kat Wright at 8 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage. Tickets $18 to $25 at banknhstage.com, plus $2 at the door.
  • Red Sky Mary at the Pit Road Lounge.
  • The Cowards will play at Area 23 at 6 p.m. followed by a Halloween Party with Crawl Space at 8 p.m.

Saturday

  • Oceana at 8 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage. Tickets $18 to $25 at banknhstage.com, plus $2 at the door.
  • Red Sky Mary at the Pit Road Lounge.
  • OZIEM, Chodus, Felix Holt, Eagle Jesus and David Church at True Brew in Bicentennial Square at 7:30 p.m.
  • Full Throttle will play at 9 p.m. at Area 23.

Sunday

  • Vince Gill will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Tickets $59.50-$118 at ccanh.com.
  • The Concord Coachmen will perform “Most Wonderful Time” at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. Tickets are $15 at the door and $12 in advance at Adams Lock and Safe, Gibson’s Bookstore, UPS Store and on Eventbrite.

Theater/Comedy

  • Queen City Improv on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hatbox Theatre. Tickets $12-$18 at hatboxnh.com.
  • The 24-Hour Play Festival will be at the Hatbox Theatre with the public performance at 7:30 p.m.
  • Fleabag, a National Theatre Live broadcast, at 12:55 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage. Tickets $15 adults, $12 students at banknhstage.com.

Movies at Red River

Judy (PG-13/2019/118 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 8:05

Wednesday: 2:05, 6:50

Thursday: 2:05, 6:50

 

Downton Abbey (PG/2019/122 min.)

Tuesday: 2:00, 5:25, 8:00

Wednesday: 2:00, 4:20

Thursday: 2:00, 4:20

 

David Crosby: Remember My Name (R/2019/95 min.)

Tuesday: 1:30, 5:45

Wednesday: 1:30, 5:45

Thursday: 1:30, 5:45

 

Official Secrets (R/2019/112 min.)

Tuesday: 3:30, 7:45

Wednesday: 3:30, 7:45

Thursday: 3:30, 7:45

 

Clue (PG/1985/94 min.)

Wednesday: 7:00

 

Harriet (PG-13/2019/125 min.)

Thursday: 7:00

 

All showtimes are p.m.

