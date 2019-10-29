City Manager’s Newsletter: Celebrate the fire training space, Halloween

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. You can read the full newsletter by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the Newsletter button on the home page. Here are some highlights from last week’s letter:

Fire facility open house celebration

A ribbon cutting and open house will be held at the new fire training facility, 109 Old Turnpike Road, on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will be tours and refreshments after brief remarks.

Fall leaf collection

Concord Fall Leaf Collection is returning with bulk collection starting on Monday and continuing as weather permits through Dec. 6. Bulk leaf collection consists of three crews in different areas of the city using leaf vacuums to collect leaves raked loosely to the curb.

There is a change to this year’s bulk collection program, which includes a new starting location for the road crew that collects leaves in the South End. Instead of starting at the Bow town line and working north, this crew will start at Blossom Hill Cemetery and work south.

The South End crew will begin alternating their starting location of bulk leaf collection each year just as the crews in the north and east sides do each year. This change is being implemented this year after receiving feedback from residents in the South End requesting for a switch in the interest of fairness. The city carefully considered this suggestion and agrees it is the right thing to do to provide a more equal opportunity for residents.

View the Fall Leaf Collection Crew Sector Map on the city’s website to see where crews plan to collect leaves, focusing on the city’s drainage system. Once collection starts, the Fall Leaf Collection Map will become available and will display where crews have finished collecting.

Due to unpredictable weather conditions and leaf volumes, crews can only come by locations once and will not be able to return to areas already collected. It is also not possible to predict when crews will reach certain areas. The area near Concord High School is the only area with a scheduled collection day in coordination with the Veteran’s Day school closure. Residents in this area (view a map online) will have bulk collection on Monday, Nov. 11. This area is scheduled for collection on Veteran’s Day each year to minimize public disturbance and in consideration of public safety. Residents are encouraged to have leaves ready by the start of collection, but to also be prepared for weather. Snow could possibly suspend collection, like last year, so residents should be prepared.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the bagged collection program, first introduced last fall, to guarantee collection (especially as the weather changes). Thank you to residents that were proactive last year by bagging leaves ahead of anticipated snow storms! Bagged collection is returning for its second year to supplement bulk collection and provide a more predictable opportunity for residents to dispose of leaves. Bagged leaf collection will begin on Nov. 18 and continue for three weeks through Dec. 6. Unlike bulk collection, bagged collection is not weather dependent and will provide three separate guaranteed opportunities for collection. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or labeled rigid containers such as trash barrels. Leaves must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. each Monday during bagged collection, regardless of your trash collection day. Leaves will be collected by the city’s trash contractor, Casella, and will be collected separately from trash and recycling (possibly ahead or behind your trash day).

Trick-or-treat

Trick-or-treating will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Penacook and Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Concord.

Election reminders

Municipal elections will be held Nov. 5. Absentee ballots are available from the City Clerk’s office. Residents who are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day, due to absence from town, religious observance, or physical disability, may request an absentee ballot from the City Clerk’s office. You must be registered to vote prior to casting an absentee ballot.

Should residents have any questions, they may reach the City Clerk’s Office by phone at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov.

Grief at Movies

Concord Public Library and the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association will partner to present “Grief Goes to the Movies.” A movie screening will be followed by a discussion facilitated by volunteers Karen Abrams and Donna Raycraft. This month the movie Ordinary People will be shown on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. at the library. Most movies may not be appropriate for children. Refreshments provided. For more information, email carmella.dow@crnva.org.

Winter fun

The Concord Parks and Rec fall-winter brochure is available now. Visit concordparksandrec.com for more information.

