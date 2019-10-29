Book of the Week: ‘Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Everyday’

Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Everyday

Jake Knapp, John Zeratsky

2018, 287 pages

Nonfiction

Make Time is a must read for anyone who feels overwhelmed with their to-do list. Too often our to-do lists keep growing like a life sucking mole, yet what we accomplish isn’t what is most important. We spend our time on filler tasks, getting caught up in social media threads and binge watching Netflix; instead of focusing on the select few things that will bring us closer to our goals and our values.

That’s why Knapp and Zeratsky, creators of Google Venture’s “design sprint,” have redesigned the workweek. Think fewer to-dos, less distractions, more energy, and forward momentum. Highlight the most important things to make time for. Things that will bring you closer to the life you want. Don’t worry, they will help you figure out what should go on this list. I bet you’re saying, But I get distracted. Laser focus on your highlight until you accomplish it, then the rest of the day is yours. Knapp and Zeratsky hand hold you through tactics to help you accomplish this. But I don’t have the energy. Those clever authors have provided a list of how to get the energy you need to accomplish your tasks. Trust me, you’ll learn a few things from their suggestions.

I know what you’re thinking, “My time is booked solid. I can’t possibly read a book!” That’s why Make Time is filled with fun pictures and lots of humor to help you fly through it. You can probably read it in a night, and then your schedule can start becoming lighter and more productive. Your overworked and under-appreciated self will thank you for the time you’ve invested in your sanity. The steps are so simple, you’ll be wondering why you weren’t doing this before.

Put Make Time as your daily highlight and claim your valuable time back.

Amy Cornwell

Concord Public Library

