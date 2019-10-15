Survivor Place a very special part of Making Strides Concord walk

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides against Breast Cancer event is about awareness and fundraising to both provide support services and to fund important research to find the cure to put an end to all cancers.

At the Concord Making Strides event on Sunday at Memorial Field, we have a special place for survivors, their caregivers and family to visit called Survivor Place. Survivor Place is a calming, quiet environment; a place to sit down comfortably, relax and have a snack and drink. It is a place to have conversation with those who are going through or have been through the journey or to simply get a hug on this emotional day. Special, caring Cancer Resource Volunteers are there to welcome survivors and offer them the “survivor sash.” They are available to help assist with American Cancer Society programs and share information about resources that are available.

We also encourage you to visit a special memorial area, the permanent garden dedicated to all touched by breast cancer, called the Garden of Hope; it is a place for reflection and where you can tie a ribbon “in honor of” or in “memory of” a loved one.

At 12:30 p.m., survivors are invited to gather at the information tent. At the end of the opening ceremonies, the survivors walk, united as one, toward the stage while being given support by the teams and their loved ones. The traditional survivor photo is taken on the stage, a copy of which will be sent out to each survivor as a memory of the day.

For survivors, Concord’s Making Strides offers a shorter, 2.5-mile route called Survivor Way. For all participants walking, there are courtesy buses available on the route to assist if necessary.

If you are a survivor or have a survivor in your life, please join us on Sunday at Memorial Field to experience the uplifting spirit of hope, support and camaraderie. You are not alone!

Karen St. Louis

Director of Survivorship

2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

