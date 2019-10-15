Everything you need to know for the 2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

Coe Brown Northwood soccer captain Kiley St. Francis (center with arms raised) leads her team as Michael St Germain of Concord Photo Service gets ready to take the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer team photo on Sunday October 15, 2017 at Memorial field. GEOFF FORESTER Over 5,000 participants walked 2.5 and 5-mile routes starting at Memorial Field during Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Concord on Sunday, October 20, 2013. The event raised $588,567 for the American Cancer Society, according to publicity co-director Kimberly Laro. (WILL PARSON / Monitor staff) Will Parson Avery Frazier, 7, left, Ally Moore, 7, center, and Ramsey Drapeau, 7, along with Amanda Varney in back, hold up signs and greets runners at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the finish line at Memorial Field Sunday, October 19, 2014. (GEOFF FORESTER / Monitor staff) Avery Frazier (left), 7, Ally Moore (center), 7, and Ramsey Drapeau, 7, along with Amanda Varney (in back), hold signs and greet runners at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at Memorial Field in Concord yesterday. A young girl dones all pink at the Making Strides against Breast Cancer Walk at Memorial Field Sunday. (GEOFF FORESTER / Monitor staff The Bosco-Fornier family heads up the end of the 2016 Making Strides against Breast Cancer Walk Sunday along South Fruit Street. GEOFF FORESTER

Concord’s 2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is upon us, and the Insider is here to help you navigate the big day. This guide provides all the information you need to get the most out of the event.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Registration: Everyone on the field, regardless of whether they are fundraising or not, is required to register, either online or with a paper registration form, available at the registration tent. Anyone who raises or donates $100 will receive a long-sleeve Making Strides T-shirt. The registration tent is located to your right as you enter the field.

Team Members: Meet your team leader at your team sign, arranged alphabetically. Your Team Leader will have your team T-shirt. Team Leaders will collect any additional donations and turn it in at the registration tent to the area marked “TEAM LEADERS.” Each confirmed team will have a team sign at Memorial Field. Please do not remove your sign, as they are graciously donated by Advantage Signs Inc. and will be used each year.

Team Photos: Team photo stations will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., located to the left of the stage. As an alternative, if you have a team of 15 or fewer, there will be roving official Making Strides photographers who will be walking amongst the team signs to take photos at your team sign. Large team photos will be taken at the stage.

Request of Team Leaders: Please turn your shirt around for the photo. It is a clear way to get your team name in the photo!

Information Tent: Located directly in front of you as you enter the field. “I am Making Strides for” stickers, Awareness Ribbons, Survivor Sashes, Day of Event Programs and assistance are available here.

Strides Store: Making Strides merchandise will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Cash, checks, debit and credit cards are accepted.

Selfie Station: Bring your camera and take photos of you and your group using the Making Strides logo backdrop or on the giant inflatable pink chair. Use the hashtag #concordstrides.

Garden of Hope: Visit this beautiful garden dedicated to all those lives touched by breast cancer. Tie a ribbon in honor of or in memory of someone you hold in your heart today.

Opening ceremonies

12:30 – 1 p.m.

Please respect Opening Ceremonies. Out of respect for our survivors, please refrain from leaving the field until the survivors have reconnected with their loved ones. When we all begin the walk together, it makes for a powerful display of unity in the fight against breast cancer. The course is not secured prior to 1 p.m. For your safety, please do not walk the course before 1 p.m.

Courtesy Buses: Multiple courtesy buses will be circling the walk route for anyone who would like a ride back to Memorial Field. There are four bus stops located on the opposite side of the street from the pedestrian traffic – No. 1 at the Clinton Street end of Langley Parkway, No. 2 at the Clinton Street end of Silk Farm Road, No. 3 at the Pleasant Street end of Dunbarton Road and No. 4 at the Pleasant Street end of Langley Parkway.

Portable Restrooms: Available at Memorial Field, on Survivor Way and at the halfway point of the route, located on Silk Farm Road.

Water Stations: Along the route, at every mile. Recycle stations will also be available.

Finish Line: All are invited to make signs of appreciation and support and cheer walkers on as they cross the finish line. For many this is a powerful moment. Walkers will start coming across the finish line at 1:30 p.m., and more than 5,000 people will follow in the next few hours.

Join us at the stage at approximately 3 p.m. to celebrate your fundraising success.

Event Information

Oct. 20, Memorial Field, 70 S. Fruit St.

Registration: 11 a.m.

Ceremony: 12:45 p.m.

Walk: 1 p.m.

Parking: The Governor Hugh Gallen State Office Park is available for your parking needs. Please enter the parkway off Pleasant Street or Clinton Street. Please avoid using Fruit Street. There will be parking signs and attendants available to assist you. Shuttle buses will be available from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to shuttle participants from the parking area to the field.

Accessible Parking: The Memorial Field parking lot will be reserved for those with accessibility needs.

Need assistance? Our trained Volunteer Ambassadors, wearing neon green shirts and big smiles, are happy to assist you.

Safety: Please leave dogs, bicycles and all wheeled recreational items at home. This is for the safety of all our participants. Children’s strollers, wagons and wheelchairs are welcome.

Refreshments: Pizza and light refreshments will be sold to those who wish to purchase food before the walk. Join us after the walk for free refreshments donated by area businesses.

Survivor Place: Survivors of all ages and all stages are welcome to experience the caring, support and hope. Bring your family and caregivers for conversation, reflection and friendship.

Survivor Procession: At 12:30 p.m., survivors are invited to gather at the Information Tent as we prepare to walk in unity to the stage for our time-honored tradition, the Survivor Photo, for survivors and their families. Walk as little or as much as you want or take a ride back to the field in one of our courtesy buses.

