Ahead of Making Strides walk, American Cancer Society thanks Concord community

Michelle Audet, Community Development Manager with the American Cancer Society, will participate in her 10th Making Strides walk in Concord this year. Courtesy of Michelle Audet

As we welcome another Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a heartfelt thank-you resounds through our community. Thank you for your support, your compassion and generosity.

My name is Michelle Audet, and this will be my 10th year at Making Strides, however this year I will be joining all of you as Community Development Manager and American Cancer Staff Member for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer this October. I joined the American Cancer Society earlier this year but am no stranger to the emotion and inspiration of event day, having spent the last nine years as the team leader of the Double O Defenders. We are supporters, caregivers, survivors, friends and family united to honor, support and celebrate all of the people in our community who have been touched by breast cancer.

Please join us on Oct. 20 for the 27th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Memorial Field in Concord. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and our opening ceremonies and survivor procession will begin at 12:45 p.m. Feel free to come early and check out the CIC tent, the garden of hope, so graciously maintained by the Bow Garden Club, and all of the great things happening on the field.

Thank you to all of our wonderful supporters and determined participants. Together, united, we can lead the fight for a world with out cancer.

Michelle Audet

American Cancer Society

Related Posts