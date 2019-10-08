Entertainment: Indigo Girls come to Concord in a busy fall week

The Indigo Girls perform during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer
Music

Tuesday

  • Eugene Durkee at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.
  • Noony Tunes Folk Jam with Liz Faiella and David Surette at Concord Community Music School at noon.

Wednesday

  • Tim Gurshin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Karen Grenier at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
  • Dwayne Haggins at Concord Craft Brewing at 5:30 p.m.
  • Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Thursday

  • Paul Hubert at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Ryan Williamson at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Friday

  • Indigo Girls at Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$55 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Alan Roux Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.
  • Pistol Pete at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
  • Dionysia with The Hats at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Saturday

  • Second Wind at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday Jam with Lily Beer at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Ken Clark album release party at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
  • Myra, Walking Beyond, Escape the Madness, Abort Once Around and Letters Sent at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
  • Sonic Avionics at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
  • Racing Extinction at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Now … The Bass: Dance! New Hampshire at Bank of NH Stage at 9 p.m. Tickets are $8 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Sunday

  • State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
  • Anais Mitchell at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Monday

  • State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Noony Tunes Folk Jam with Liz Faiella and David Surette at Concord Community Music School at noon.

Theater

  • The Office! at Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $38 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • The Met Live in HD: Turandot at Bank of NH Stage on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $15-$26 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • National Theatre Live in HD: Hamlet at Bank of NH Stage on Sunday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15 at ccanh.com.
  • Above and Beyond with Michael Tougias at Concord City Auditorium on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
  • Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$18 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Background Check at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$18 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Putting it Together: New Works at Hatbox Theatre on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7-$10 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Judy (PG-13/2019/118 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 8:05

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 8:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 8:05

Downtown Abbey (PG/2019/122 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Thursday: 2, 4:20

Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool (NR/2019/115 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10, 7:30

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice (PG-13/2019/95 min.)

Tuesday: 5:30

Wednesday: 5:30

Thursday: 5:30

All movie times are p.m.

