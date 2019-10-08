Entertainment: Indigo Girls come to Concord in a busy fall week

Music
Tuesday
- Eugene Durkee at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.
- Noony Tunes Folk Jam with Liz Faiella and David Surette at Concord Community Music School at noon.
Wednesday
- Tim Gurshin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Karen Grenier at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
- Dwayne Haggins at Concord Craft Brewing at 5:30 p.m.
- Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
Thursday
- Paul Hubert at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Ryan Williamson at Cheers at 5 p.m.
Friday
- Indigo Girls at Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$55 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Alan Roux Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.
- Pistol Pete at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
- Dionysia with The Hats at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Saturday
- Second Wind at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday Jam with Lily Beer at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
- Ken Clark album release party at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
- Myra, Walking Beyond, Escape the Madness, Abort Once Around and Letters Sent at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
- Sonic Avionics at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
- Racing Extinction at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Now … The Bass: Dance! New Hampshire at Bank of NH Stage at 9 p.m. Tickets are $8 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Sunday
- State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
- Anais Mitchell at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Monday
- State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Noony Tunes Folk Jam with Liz Faiella and David Surette at Concord Community Music School at noon.
Theater
- The Office! at Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $38 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- The Met Live in HD: Turandot at Bank of NH Stage on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $15-$26 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- National Theatre Live in HD: Hamlet at Bank of NH Stage on Sunday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15 at ccanh.com.
- Above and Beyond with Michael Tougias at Concord City Auditorium on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
- Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$18 at hatboxnh.com.
- Background Check at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$18 at hatboxnh.com.
- Putting it Together: New Works at Hatbox Theatre on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7-$10 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River
Judy (PG-13/2019/118 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 8:05
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 8:05
Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 8:05
Downtown Abbey (PG/2019/122 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8
Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8
Thursday: 2, 4:20
Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool (NR/2019/115 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 7:30
Wednesday: 2:10, 7:30
Thursday: 2:10, 7:30
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice (PG-13/2019/95 min.)
Tuesday: 5:30
Wednesday: 5:30
Thursday: 5:30
All movie times are p.m.