City Manager’s Newsletter: Election news, leaf collection reminder and more

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city's public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager's Newsletter.

Municipal, primary election notices

The City Clerk’s Office wants residents to know that Thursday, Oct. 24 is the last day residents may preregister to vote prior to Municipal Election Day to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Residents will have the opportunity to register to vote at the polls on Election Day if they are unable to get into the Clerk’s on or before Oct. 24.

The City Clerk’s Office also wants residents to know that the deadline to change your party affiliation prior to the upcoming Presidential Primary is Friday, Oct. 25. Registered voters wishing to confirm their current party affiliation may do so via the State of New Hampshire Voter Look Up system. Residents wishing to make changes to their party affiliation prior to the upcoming Presidential Primary Election may do so by stopping in to the City Clerk’s Office at 41 Green St. on or before Friday, Oct. 25. The Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Should residents have any questions they may reach the City Clerk’s Office by phone at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov.

Save date for fall leaf collection

Save the date for Concord’s Fall Leaf Collection! Bulk leaf collection will begin on Oct. 28 and continue as weather permits through Dec. 6. Bagged leaf collection was introduced last year for the first time in the fall and it was a big success! Unlike bulk collection, bagged collection is not weather dependent and provides an additional and guaranteed collection alternative. Bagged leaf collection is returning again this year and will begin on Nov. 18 and continue for three weeks through Dec. 6.

Transportation plan survey

Engage in the NHDOT Planning Ahead 2030 survey and help shape transportation in New Hampshire for years to come!

As you may know, every two years the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation works with the Executive Council, Governor and Legislature to update its 10-Year Plan on transportation. As a part of that process, NHDOT and Executive Councilors across the state gather input from the citizens and communities about what is important to their transportation needs.

As part of the 10 Year Plan outreach, NHDOT has launched a survey. Please take this short survey by Nov. 12 and help shape the future of transportation is New Hampshire: NHDOTPlanningAhead2030.metroquest.com.

Check out the 10 Year Plan webinar and short video explaining the process, and link to the survey, at nh.gov/dot/media/video/ ten-year-plan.htm. The survey will be open until Nov. 12.

Neighborhood street paving

The Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues. Continental Paving has lowered covers on Sewalls Falls Road from Second Street to Abbott Road and on Penacook Street from just east of Bradley Street to Rumford Street in preparation of cold planing these sections this week. After coldplaning early in the week they will raise covers and finish pave these streets later in the week. They have also raised covers and cut in the paving joints on Laurel Street, Pine Street and Norwich Street in preparation of the final maintenance overlays on those streets this week. Curb has been set on South Fruit Street and the sidewalks have been paved, and loam and seed is complete. Finish paving of this section will be completed in the next few weeks. All work is weather dependent and the schedule could change day to day. During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 6-12. This year’s theme is “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape!” The Concord Fire Department wants to remind you to make a home escape plan with all members of your household and practice it twice a year. This is also a great time to check and replace the batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Find more info about Fire Prevention Week at bit.ly/2XtNrzK.

Stefanie Breton

