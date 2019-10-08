Bulletin Board: Comedy, open sing, award winners and more

Grandparents workshop at BGS

Broken Ground School will host a program called Grandparents Raising Grandchildren on Tuesday evenings through the month of October beginning Oct. 8. The group will discuss the joys and challenges of raising grandchildren and explore a variety of topics that help support this important parenting journey.

The meetings will take place at Broken Ground School, 51 South Curtisville Road, Concord, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A light family meal and child care/children’s program will be offered. This program is for Concord families only. Register with Ruth Christino at 225-0855 or rchristino@sau8.org.

Ruth Christino

Sunflower Singers at music school

Sunflower Singers brings together adults with developmental disabilities and their care providers from across New Hampshire each week to sing familiar songs, accompanied by spontaneous harmonica and percussion playing. This joyful sing-along is open to all and free of charge, thanks to the generosity of its funders; call 228-1196 for information – or simply join us any Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., starting Oct. 9. The director is Katy Gibney.

Liza Poinier

Comedy Club at Tandy’s Pub

With Halloween right around the corner, “Laughta in New Hampsha” is pleased to kick off the Season of Scares by presenting another great night of standup comedy on Thursday at Tandy’s Pub, 1 Eagle Square.

The night kicks off with comedian and host Scott MacNeil and features five talented comics: Doris Ballard, Rick Gauthier, Wes Martens, Rob Steen and headliner Pat Napoli.

Don’t miss this great lineup of popular comedians who are coming to Concord’s own comedy club for a fun night of laughter.

Tickets are $12 and available at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. or online at Eventbrite Nodo Productions. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early.

Doris Ballard

VNA offers Men’s Coffee Hour

Concord Regional VNA is offering Men’s Coffee Hour on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Thursday, Oct. 24 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St. in Concord. Men’s Coffee Hour is held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the same time.

Men’s Coffee Hour is an informal meeting time providing an opportunity to connect with other men who are grieving the loss of a spouse or significant other.

Pre-registration is not required. For more information, please call 224-4093, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Chamber events this week

Business After Hours will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 5:30-7 p.m., co-hosted by The Hotel Concord, O Steaks & Seafood and Red River Theatres, at 11 S. Main Street. Chamber members: $7 prepaid/$10 at the door. Register at ConcordNHChamber.com.

Monthly Forum – Capital City Developments will be held Thursday from 7:30-9 a.m., at Holiday Inn, 172 N. Main St. Chamber members $25, non-members $35 (includes breakfast). Register at ConcordNHChamber.com.

Kristina Carlson

Child, adolescent grief support

H20 helping heal with others, a bereavement program for children (ages 6-18) and their families, is Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Concord, 55 Bradley St. H20 is held on the second Saturday of each month at the same time.

Grief is difficult. Connecting with others who have had a similar experience, in a safe and caring environment, often helps. H20 provides bereaved children and their families with coping skills and peer support, enabling them to experience and process their grief freely. Lunch is provided after each session. Accompanying adults may be asked to stay on site and are invited to participate in a concurrent, supportive program.

Pre-registration is required. To register, please call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Christmas parade gets new sponsor

Concord Grange #322 is pleased to announce the Fraternal Order of Eagles has joined on as a co-sponsor this year to help with the 68th annual Concord Christmas Parade. This year’s event, chaired by Brian Blackden with Dick Patten in his 48th year serving as co-chair, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9:30 a.m. on the Concord Heights. The parade will begin formation at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the DOT on Hazen Drive. The parade route will be Hazen Drive to Loudon Road going east to the intersection of Loudon, Canterbury and East Side Drive.

The theme for this year is My Favorite Christmas Song. The parade will feature floats, decorated vehicles, emergency response vehicles, bands, marching units, animals and the special guest, Santa Claus as he makes his first official pre-Thanksgiving visit to Concord. Boys and girls are invited to bring their letters to Santa, giving him a list of their Christmas wishes.

Please contact Brian at 229-4967 or Dick at 496-2917 for information.

Dick Patten

Governor’s Arts Awards

The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards, who will be formally honored at a gala on Oct. 21 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord.

New Hampshire’s Governor’s Arts Awards recognize the contributions of individuals, organizations and communities that make a difference in quality of life in New Hampshire through the arts. To be eligible for nominations, individuals must reside in New Hampshire or have made significant contributions to the arts while living in New Hampshire; nominated organizations, cities and towns must be located in New Hampshire.

The 2019 Governor’s Arts Award winners are:

Arts Education: Theo Martey, Manchester

Arts in Health: Crotched Mountain School, Greenfield

Creative Communities: Town of Mason

Distinguished Arts Leadership: Bente Torjusen, Lebanon

Folk Heritage: Jane McBride Orzechowski, Newport

Individual Arts Champion (two awards): Stephen Duprey, Concord and Robert O. Wilson, Concord

Lotte Jacobi Living Treasure: Sylvia Nicolas, Mont Vernon

Limited tickets to the 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards event, which will include a reception with light refreshments, are available from the Capitol Center for the Arts at ccanh.com or by calling their box office at 225-1111.

Shelly Angers

